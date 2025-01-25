Dalton Smith Vs. Ouizza Tonight: Weights, Start Time & Live Streaming

Undefeated Super-Lightweight contender Dalton Smith returns to action this Saturday, January 25, taking on former European Champion Walid Ouizza for the vacant EBU European Title at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham. This event marks Matchroom’s first show of 2025 and will be streamed live worldwide on DAZN. With a victory, Smith could land a shot at a World Title later this year.

Smith Vs. Ouizza Date And Start Times

Main Card Start Times (Approximate):

UK (GMT): 7:00 PM

7:00 PM USA (ET): 2:00 PM

2:00 PM USA (PT): 11:00 AM

11:00 AM Europe (CET): 8:00 PM

8:00 PM Saudi Arabia (KSA): 10:00 PM

Main Event Ringwalks (Approximate):

UK (GMT): 10:00 PM

10:00 PM USA (ET): 5:00 PM

5:00 PM USA (PT): 2:00 PM

2:00 PM Europe (CET): 11:00 PM

11:00 PM Saudi Arabia (KSA): 1:00 AM (January 26)

Times may vary based on undercard durations.

Where To Watch Smith Vs. Ouizza

Worldwide: Live on DAZN (accessible on various devices, including smart TVs, smartphones, and tablets).

Live on (accessible on various devices, including smart TVs, smartphones, and tablets). Venue: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham.

Follow Matchroom channels for any last-minute updates, undercard changes, or additional announcements.

Fight Breakdown: Smith Vs. Ouizza

Dalton “Thunder” Smith (13-0, 10 KOs)

Age: 27

27 Hometown: Sheffield, England

Sheffield, England Notable Wins: Fifth-round stoppage of Jose Zepeda (2024) Holds British, Commonwealth, English, WBC International Silver, WBC Silver, and WBA Intercontinental belts

Style & Strengths: Excellent timing, power in both hands, and disciplined boxing IQ.

Smith Quote #1:

“It feels good to be back. Obviously it was a frustrating back end to 2024…I’m just ready to get back out there.”

Smith Quote #2:

“I’ve got every single belt that I set out to get…The injury is behind me now and it’s time to remind everyone of what I’m capable of.”

Walid Ouizza (18-2, 9 KOs)

Division: Super-Lightweight

Super-Lightweight Accomplishments: Former European Champion, experienced contender

Former European Champion, experienced contender Motivation: A chance to reclaim past glory and re-enter the top mix with a victory over one of Britain’s brightest talents.

Smith On Ouizza:

“He’s solid…He’s a former European Champion and this is a big opportunity for him as well. If he can beat me, he’s up there with the big boys.”

Undercard Highlights & Weights

Traie Duberry (198.2 lbs / 89.91 kg) vs. Camilo Castagno (193 lbs / 87.54 kg) – 6 x 3 mins International Cruiserweight contest (Aston, England vs. San Luis, Argentina)

Hamza Uddin (113.3 lbs / 51.39 kg) vs. Misael Ezequiel Graffioli (113.10 lbs / 51.30 kg) – 8 x 3 mins International contest (Walsall, England vs. Cañada de Gómez, Argentina)

19:00 – Live on DAZN

Ibraheem Sulaimaan (132.3 lbs / 60.03 kg) vs. Reuquen Facundo Arce (131 lbs / 59.42 kg) – 8 x 3 mins Super-Featherweight contest (Birmingham, England vs. Buenos Aires, Argentina)

Ellie Scotney (121.7 lbs / 55.19 kg) vs. Mea Motu (121.1 lbs / 54.91 kg) – 10 x 2 mins IBF, WBO, IBO & Ring Magazine Super-Bantamweight World Titles (Catford, England vs. Auckland, New Zealand)

Harry Scarff (146.3 lbs / 66.35 kg) vs. Conah Walker (146.7 lbs / 66.53 kg) – 12 x 3 mins British & Commonwealth Welterweight World Titles (Derby, England vs. Wolverhampton, England)

Dalton Smith (140 lbs / 63.50 kg) vs. Walid Ouizza (139.4 lbs / 63.24 kg) – 12 x 3 mins EBU European & WBC Silver Super-Lightweight Titles (Sheffield, England vs. Saint-Ouen, France)

Why You Should Watch Smith Vs. Ouizza