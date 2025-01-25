Team Crawford Won’t Push for Rehydration in Canelo Mega-Fight

Terence Crawford’s trainer, Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre, doesn’t favor a rehydration clause for his possible September mega-clash against unified super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez.

Even if BoMac were in favor of a rehydration clause, he and Crawford would be powerless to have one placed in the contract with the superstar Canelo (62-2-2, 39 KOs).

Crawford isn’t a PPV draw and is nowhere near popular enough to force the ‘Face of Boxing’ Canelo to agree to a weight handicap for him. If Crawford tried to force a rehydration clause on Canelo, he wouldn’t get the fight. It’s that simple.

There are fighters at 168 and 175 that Crawford could use his A-side pull to force a rehydration clause on them to weaken them enough for him to be competitive but still lose. However, Canelo is not one of them.

BoMac Rejects Rehydration Clause

“That’s some p***y sh*t. That’s some weak s***,” said Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre to The Ring Podcast on the idea of a rehydration clause for the potential mega-fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford in September.

I don’t know why the interviewer from Ring would even bother to ask a silly question about whether Crawford will want a rehydration clause for the Canelo fight. Bud isn’t going to take the risk of messing up his golden parachute retirement payday against Canelo by sticking his feet in the sand and insisting there be a 10-lb rehydration limit.

Alvarez doesn’t rehydrate enormous amounts of weight for his bouts at 168. He’s not a light heavyweight or cruiserweight-sized fighter that boils down to 168 like some fighters do.

The only reason Terence is potentially getting this fight is because Turki Al-Sheikh wants to see it, and is willing to negotiate. Boxing fans view this is as Crawford’s retirement payday, because he’s moving up two divisions to fight Canelo without getting a tuneup in the 168-lb division.