Dalton Smith Destroys Walid Ouizza In A Round, Wins European Light-Welterweight Title – Boxing Results

Tonight in Nottingham, unbeaten 140-pound star in the making Dalton Smith won the European title in hugely impressive fashion, with the Sheffield man wiping out Frenchman Walid Ouizza in the very first round. Smith, a big betting favorite to win tonight, never looked like failing to live up to the odds that were on his side.

(Credit: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing)

His right hand a powerful and effective weapon, Smith scored the first knockdown towards the end of the opening session. Ouizza got up, but he was then sent down again, in even more hurtful fashion, this time from a Smith left hand to the head. And this time it was all over. The end came at the official time of 3.00 mins of the first round, and Smith improved to 17-0(13). Ouizza, the older man by six years at age 33, is now 19-3(8) and tonight he suffered his first stoppage loss as a pro.

It was a thoroughly one-sided fight, as Smith proved to be far too fast, accurate, and powerful for the visiting fighter. The European belt was vacant, yet a critic could be justified in asking how Ouizza was matched with Smith in a fight for the title. It was one-way traffic, and Smith, a potential star of the future, ripped through his over-matched foe.

Now, Smith, who had been inactive through no fault of his own prior to tonight’s fight, is looking to go one better and fight for and win a world title.

“To do that after 10 months out, I’m only getting better,” tonight’s winner said. “It feels good to win the European title. In the next fight, I want to turn it into gold. I’m ranked number two at the minute by the WBC, and I want to be busy. My main aim is [to fight] the winner of Alberto Puello and Sandor Martin for the WBC title.”

A fight against the winner of the Puello-Martin fight would be another step up in class for Smith. However, based on tonight’s performance and the level of skill and desire Smith has shown before, nobody would oppose him bringing world glory home with him.

Dalton Smith is, to repeat, a potential future star at the world level.