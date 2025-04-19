Dalton Smith’s Size and Power Overwhelm Mathieu Germain in Predictable Fashion – Boxing Results

The bigger, stronger welterweight contender Dalton Smith (18-0, 13 KOs) dropped Mathieu Germain (26-3-1, 11 KOs) three times en route to winning a lopsided 12-round unanimous decision in the main event on Saturday night in a Matchroom-promoted card at the Park Community Arena in Sheffield, England.

(Credit: Mark Robinson/Matchroom)

Three Knockdowns in Sheffield

The Quebec, Canadian native Germain, 35, was in survival mode the entire fight because he lacked the firepower and, more importantly, the size to compete against Smith. Germain was dropped in rounds two, eleven, and twelve.

The knockdown in the first round was from a scorching left hook to the head of Mathieu. In the eleventh, Smith hit Germain in the back, dropping him. That was a bogus knockdown, but it’s not surprising that the referee allowed it.

That was with him fighting defensively. If he had stood his ground, Smith would have mowed him down early because his shots had a lot of power on them. Being much bigger and younger than Mathieu helped.

The judges’ scores

– 117-107

– 119-105

– 119-105

Hearn Eyes Puello Fight

Promoter Eddie Hearn believes Dalton Smith will challenge WBC light welterweight champion Alberto Puello next. If so, that will be Smith’s first true world-class opponent he’ll have faced in his six-year pro career. Hearn has been spoon-feeding Dalton bottom fish his entire career to help build him, but he’s skipped the step where he matches him against the top fighters before targeting a world title shot for him.

Everyone he’s faced up until now has been British or European-level fighters who are nowhere near top tier. It would be a good idea to have Smith get some experience against top 10-level fighters before throwing him in with Puello because he’s not ready for this kind of guy. He’s too basic and gets hit way too easily. He should match him against Oscar Duarte, Jamaine Ortiz, or Elvis Rodriguez, so that he’ll have to deal with fighters with talent for the first time.