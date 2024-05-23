Sky Sports Weights: Rozanski 223 vs. Okolie 223.5

Challenger Lawrence Okolie and WBC bridgerweight champion Lukasz Rozanski both weighed in successfully at Thursday’s weigh-in for their headliner fight this Friday night at Sky Sports at the Podpromie Arena in Rzeszow, Poland.

Former WBC cruiserweight champion Okolie (19-1, 14 KOs) weighed in at 223.5 lbs and looked in great shape for his first fight at Briderweight. For his part, WBC champion Rozanski (15-0, 14 KOs) weighed in at 223 lbs.

Okolie’s Knockout Prediction

If Okolie is victorious, he could move up to heavyweight next, following in the same footsteps as Oleksandr Usyk, heading towards world honors and the big money in that division.

“It’s a blessing to be in a more comfortable weight class. Yeah, I do think I need to win by a knockout because of the pressure I put on myself, especially when I took at Lukasz, who is an explosive, come forward fighter,” said Lawrence Okolie to talkSport Boxing about his fight on Friday night against WBC Bridgerweight world champion Lukasz Rozanski.

“He is a lot shorter than me, so I feel like he’s tailor-made for me to get good shots off. If I am who I believe I am and the same guy that won world titles and went to the Olympics, I’m going to handle him in good fashion.

“I do have to win by knockout because I want to be world champion, and I want to have other fights. I’m just interested in winning fights. You can have all the assets, but if you don’t deploy them and work on them, they’re not going to matter.

“Winning all the fights I’ve won, I think there’s a level of confidence you need to have to be able to execute certain stuff that I’m able to do. We’ve been doing it meticulously in the gym, and I’m focused on that I know that with that kind of energy and mindset, I’m going to go get the knockout.