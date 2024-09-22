Should Anthony Joshua Retire?

Four pro defeats, two of them by KO. This is what now litters Anthony Joshua’s ring resume. And, in light of the nasty way he was A, knocked down multiple times by Daniel Dubois, and B, ultimately deposited on his face, his senses obliterated, some people are calling for former two-time heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua to call it a day and retire.

At age 34, and with Joshua being “chinny” in the opinion of his critics – who, of course, are out in full force after what transpired before a 96,000-plus crowd at Wembley last night – it will be tougher than a tough road back to anything like the top. Some big names from the sport who have gone on record as saying they strongly feel Joshua should retire, this opinion put forth just hours after Joshua’s crushing fifth-round loss at the hands of Daniel Dubois, include British stars Ricky Hatton and Naseem Hamed.

Of course, it’s Joshua’s call and nobody else’s, and Joshua cannot be expected to make any quick decisions. Joshua, concussed after taking that final powerful right hand from Dubois in round five, has to go back, watch the tape (if he has not done so already), and speak with his family and his team. But that essential thing, which all fighters must have, is punch resistance, which may well be lacking on Joshua’s part. And as has been pointed out, once that has gone, it ain’t coming back. Not ever.

Joshua is a smart guy; he has enjoyed a stellar career, and he has, at this point in time, got both his money and, way more importantly, his health. If he does fight on, Joshua, 28-4(25) will earn more money (diminished paydays from here on in, yes, but still big paydays), yet he will put his health at risk. Joshua really did get hit with some wicked shots by Dubois, and what makes anyone think it would be different in a rematch?

In fact, it could prove to be a whole lot worse in a rematch (and AJ has that rematch clause at his disposal, with him perhaps likely to activate it, according to Eddie Hearn). Again, it’s the fighter’s call, and no one else’s when it comes to calling time on a successful boxing career, and no doubt plenty of fans will say no way in response to the question of whether or not Joshua should walk away now. Joshua’s main goal going into the Dubois fight was to become a three-time heavyweight champion. Is there anyone out there who feels Joshua can still achieve that goal?

What do YOU guys think – should AJ stay, or should he go?