Shields Vs. Marshall: So Who Wins?

Bitter, as in seemingly very bitter, rivals Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall came face-to-face once again today in London, at the big presser to further hype not only their fight, but the all-female card that will go down at The O2 in London on September 10th. The card, a history-making one (never before have we been offered a card that features only female boxing) will go out on regular Sky Sports here in the UK (this something to smile about, when the Sep. 10 card could so easily have been sent our way via P-P-V).

Today’s presser was entertaining, with the two ladies, or queens of the middleweight division, who between them hold all the belts, trading the kind of insults we have grown accustomed to. Shields says Marshall has “done nothing since 2012,” this when “The Silent Assassin” picked up her amateur win over Shields. “The fact that I beat you burns inside,” Marshall shot back at the self-proclaimed “GWOAT” .

Marshall predicted how she will “hurt and outbox” Shields on the big night. Shields predicted she will “knock Marshall out in rounds eight, nine or ten.” Peter Fury, trainer of Marshall, said he anticipates a “50-50 fight,” one that will be settled and decided “in the trenches.”

Possibly the biggest fight in women’s boxing, it’s fair to say that, upon putting all the hype, all the trash-talk, all the posturing aside, this one is indeed a genuinely 50-50, or if you prefer, pick ’em, fight. Who wins? Please make your predictions know now, not after the fact!

Can Marshall, who has never tasted pro defeat, stop Shields? Can Shields, who has never tasted pro defeat, put on a boxing masterclass? Marshall says that come September 10, she will become undisputed middleweight champion. Shields says there is no way Marshall can beat her.

Aside from number of KO’s scored, these two are about as evenly matched, record wise, as could be: Shields being 12-0(2), Marshall being 12-0(10).

So again, who wins?

Early prediction: Marshall bags a close, controversial decision victory that has everyone, especially Shields, crying for a rematch.