Shawn Porter calls out “The Cherry Picker,” Danny Garcia – “Let’s get it on!”

Former IBF welterweight king Shawn Porter has released a short but very colourful and amusing video on his twitter page. Wearing a leather jacket without a shirt, dark shades and a cowboy hat, Porter goes into his very best Mr T impression as he calls out former WBC welterweight champ Danny Garcia.

“I’ve only just heard that the WBC would like Showtime Shawn Porter to fight another title eliminator, and they want me to fight none other than the cherry picker himself – Danny Garcia,” Porter says as he stares down the camera. “What I say to you, Danny Garcia – let’s get it on. Oh yeah!”

Porter who is, as we know, all business in the ring, is having fun in the short video, and it’s very probable the former champ burst out laughing once the camera stopped rolling. But in all seriousness, this fight, between two great fighters with differing styles (in and out of the ring) would be a superb one; a very solid match-up that would definitely be as close to a 50/50 fight as you could mention today.





Porter is all action, Garcia more conservative. Would Porter’s incredible aggression and work-rate prove too much for Garcia; might Porter even become the first man to stop Garcia? Or would Garcia’s cleverness and his accuracy and his well-placed punches get the job done?

It is to be hoped we find out. Porter clearly wants the fight – “Any time, any place. Whatever I gotta do to get that green belt around my waist,” he wrote in another tweet. But will Garcia be so keen?

Porter, 27-2-1(17) was last seen winning a WBC eliminator back in April, when he stopped Andre Berto in an exciting affair. Garcia, 33-1(19) was last seen dropping a split decision to Keith Thurman, in a less than thrilling fight in March.

Which of these two ex-champions has what it takes to reign again? With Thurman, the reigning WBC and WBA champ, expected to be out of action for some time due to injury, an interim version of the WBC belt could be up for grabs, and it will possibly be either Porter or Garcia who grabs it.





Who wins this one!