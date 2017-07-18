Asamoah Gyan tips Tagoe to beat Mendez August 26

Ghana’s Emmanuel ‘Game Boy’ Tagoe (27-1, 13 KOs) will make mincemeat of former IBF super featherweight champion, Argenis Mendez (24-5-1, 12 KOs) of the Dominican Republic when the duo clash in Accra for Tagoe’s IBO Lightweight world title on August 26, according to Asamoah Gyan, manager and promoter of the Ghanaian boxer.

Gyan, more famous as captain of Ghana’s national soccer team, was at the Seconds Out gym in the Ghanaian capital on Monday afternoon to watch his prodigy train in preparation for the fight against Mendez.

And he was quick to brush aside reports that Mendez who is ranked number 5 to Tagoe in 12th spot in the latest WBA lightweight world ratings, had declared war amid confidence he is coming down to the West African country to beat the local hero next month.





“It’s boxing, everybody has his opinion. He can say what he thinks but we know what our boy can do, I’m sure with his quality, Game Boy will win this fight,” Gyan said after the training session also watched by former 2-time IBF world Bantamweight champ, Joseph King Kong Agbeko.

“I don’t see what he can do to stop Game Boy, he’s still preparing but I know he will be ready. Mendez is just an obstacle we have to clear, what’s important is for him to stay fit and he will take of business,” the President of Baby Jet Promotions stated confidently.

Tagoe of course won the IBO world title last year to realise the childhood dream of being world champion but will he go on to chase the WBA Lightweight title especially if he can beat the highly rated Mendez on August 26?

“We have big plans for Game Boy but we are focused on this fight because it’s very important for us, everything is one step at a time,” Asamoah Gyan insisted.





“For now I’m with Game Boy and still planning to do more for Ghana boxing but I’m very comfortable with Game Boy and we’ll see to make him a world champion because it’s very important,” Gyan who recently signed for Turkey top league side, Kayserispor added emphatically.