Shawn Porter fights Adrian Granados on Wilder-Ortiz card on 11/4

“Showtime” Shawn Porter vs. Adrian Granados Highlights Stacked Undercard for Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz Event On Saturday, Nov. 4 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Presented by Premier Boxing Champions

Undefeated Contender Sergey Lipinets Faces Akihiro Kondo for Vacant IBF Junior Welterweight World Title in Opening Bout of SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® Tripleheader Live on SHOWTIME® at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT





Plus, Heavyweights Bermane Stiverne and Dominic Breazeale to Meet in 10-Round Attraction Streaming Live Online via SHOWTIME Sports®

BROOKLYN- (September 28, 2017) – Former welterweight world champion “Showtime” Shawn Porter will battle Adrian Granados in the featured bout of a stacked undercard for Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz on Saturday, Nov. 4 at Barclays Center, the home of BROOKLYN BOXING™, in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

Unbeaten contender Sergey Lipinets will take on Akihiro Kondo for the vacant IBF Junior Welterweight World Championship to open the SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING tripleheader beginning live at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Plus, former heavyweight champion Bermane Stiverne and former title challenger Dominic Breazeale will meet in a 10-round heavyweight attraction that will stream live on line via SHOWTIME Sports.





Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by DiBella Entertainment and TGB Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com, barclayscenter.com or by calling 800-745-3000. Tickets can also be purchased at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center. Group discounts are available by calling 844-BKLYN-GP.

“Deontay Wilder versus Luis Ortiz on November 4 is the best heavyweight championship fight that was makeable this year, and it will be supported by a tremendous action-packed undercard, televised on SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “Shawn Porter versus Adrian Granados is an all-action, fan-pleasing fight that will once again have fans at Barclays Center cheering. Sergey Lipinets is a knockout artist and up-and-coming star, attempting to secure his first world title. Additionally, SHOWTIME will stream other undercard bouts, including what should be a competitive heavyweight title eliminator between top contenders Bermane Stiverne and Dominic Breazeale.”

“Adrian Granados is as tough as they come and while he may lack the name recognition of Porter, he should not be overlooked,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “You look at his record and he has five losses, but those five losses are three split decisions and two majority decisions and the two draws that are split draws. This is another huge opportunity for him. Adrian feels he’s paid his dues and belongs in a fight of this magnitude.”

The 10-round welterweight match against Granados will be Porter’s fourth fight at Barclays Center. Porter won the welterweight title in his debut at the arena with a unanimous decision over Devon Alexander on Dec. 7, 2013. He lost a narrow decision to unified welterweight champion Keith Thurman in a 2016 Fight of the Year candidate in Brooklyn, and scored a TKO victory against former welterweight champion Andre Berto in his last fight on April 22 in front of the Barclays Center faithful.

The 29-year-old Porter (27-2-1, 17 KOs), who was born in Akron, Ohio and now lives in Las Vegas, remains one of the top welterweights in the division and aims to secure another title shot with a strong performance against Granados.

“To be fighting on an undercard for a Deontay Wilder fight is nothing short of excellent,” said Porter. “I’m excited and looking forward to this opportunity. Against Granados I’m getting into the ring with someone who is very established as an amateur and a professional, has great skills and isn’t going to go in there and lay down. That’s always going to bring out the best in me, and that’s always going to create a very exciting match-up. I know that when I do what I’m planning to do, it’s going to be exciting, entertaining and fill the seats.”

Adrian Granados (18-5-2, 12 KOs), of Chicago, is accustomed to tough assignments and is known for delivering exciting toe-to-toe action. The 28-year-old has been in with Felix Diaz, losing a close majority decision in 2014, and then unbeaten Amir Imam, whom he defeated by TKO in 2015 when Imam was the top contender at 140-pounds. Granados went punch for punch with Adrien Broner in his last match, but came up just short, losing a split decision in Broner’s hometown of Cincinnati on Feb. 18.

“I’m very excited to be fighting one of the best welterweights in the world in Shawn Porter,” said Granados. “With our styles it’s going to be fireworks from the opening bell. I was getting ready for a fight in October but when this opportunity arose I jumped at it. It’s a tremendous card to be fighting on with the whole world watching and I’m looking to

put on a great performance.”

The 28-year-old Sergey Lipinets (12-0, 10 KOs) is a former kickboxer from Russia who has been waiting nearly a year for his opportunity to fight for a world championship. Lipinets has only been the distance twice in his pro career and he earned his title shot with an eighth-round knockout of Lenny Zappavigna in a title eliminator last December. In his most recent start, Lipinets stopped Clarence Booth via third-round TKO in March at Barclays Center.

“I feel very privileged to be in the position to fight for this world title,” said Lipinets. “I will prepare to face the best possible fighter on that night and I promise that I will not disappoint. The lights will be bright but I have trained too hard not to leave the ring as a world champion.”

Akihiro Kondo (29-6-1, 16 KOs) will be making his U.S. debut and fighting for a world championship for the first time when he meets Lipinets for the 140-pound title. The 32-year-old Kondo, of Kazo, Saitama, Japan, has won eight straight matches, including five by stoppage. This will be his third fight this year after he stopped Komsan Polsan in March and defeated Yuya Okazaki by TKO in May.

Former world champion Bermane Stiverne (25-2-1, 21 KOs) is coming off a two-year absence from the ring. Stiverne, 38, became the first Haitian-born boxer to win the heavyweight title when he defeated Chris Arreola in May of 2014. He lost the title to Wilder by decision on January of 2015 in Las Vegas. In his last fight Stiverne, who moved from Canada and now resides in Las Vegas, Nev., defeated Derric Rossy via decision.

The 32-year-old Dominic Breazeale (18-1, 16 KOs) was a member of the 2012 U.S. Olympic boxing team and won his first 17 pro fights before suffering the only loss of his career when he fell short vying for a title against now-unified champion Anthony Joshua in June of 2016. In his last match, the fighter from of Alhambra, Calif. scored a fifth-round TKO victory over Polish heavyweight contender Izu Ugonoh on Feb. 25 in a memorable slugfest.