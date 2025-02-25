Shalom Questions Hearn’s “Fighter” Reaction to Eubank Jr. Prank

Chris Eubank Jr’s promoter, Ben Shalom, says Eddie Hearn thinks he’s a “fighter” now after he was shoved by him during today’s egging of Hearn’s fighter, Conor Benn, during the press conference at the Manchester Central.

Hearn’s Shove

Shalom says he doesn’t know why Hearn shoved him, but he thinks he may have been under the belief that the egg that Eubank Jr. smacked Benn with was something else. Hearn seemed to be under the impression that Shalom was in on the incident ahead of time.

Shalom thought it was strange that Hearn picked him out to shove. Out of all the people on the stage to shove, why him?

Eubank Jr. (34-3, 25 KOs) and Benn (23-0, 14 KOs) are promoting their April 26th fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Hearn believes the fight will sell out the stadium by this Friday.

“Eddie thinks he’s a fighter. What’s he shoving me for?” said promoter Ben Shalom to iFL TV, talking about being shoved by Eddie Hearn today after Chris Eubank Jr. egged Conor Benn during their press conference at the Manchester Central. “Unbelievable, but in Eddie’s defense, we were all shocked, and he thought it was a glass. I can see why that reaction.”

Hearn mentioned Benn will be looking to get revenge against Eubank Jr. when he sees him, and he’s worried that if the two go at it, the fight will be canceled. He says they’ve got to have provisions in place from now on to keep the two apart until they fight. That’s not a good thing because face-offs are part of the promotion.

“Not Gangsters”