Shakur Stevenson Wants A Lightweight “Super Six” – Loma, Garcia, Tank, Cruz, Haney, Himself!

Though it took a whole lot of time to get done, to crown a winner, the “Super Six” super-middleweight tournament of 2009 to 2011 (eventually won by Andre Ward) was great entertainment and the fans loved it. Also, the fighters enjoyed a big platform and they were paid well. Shakur Stevenson likes the idea of a “Super Six” at lightweight.

Stevenson, who will invade the 135 pound division soon having left the 130 pound weight class behind him, having outgrown it in fact, put up a tweet on social media, complete with mock fight poster featuring the six 135 pound fighters he would like to see compete in the tournament.

“They should do a 135 tournament like the super six but pay us a lot of money for each fight….That would be fire,” Stevenson wrote.

The six fighters Stevenson suggests could/should take part in what would no doubt be one of the most exciting and most-watched events in boxing if it actually happened, are: Stevenson himself, Vasiliy Lomachenko, Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia, Gervonta Davis, Isaac Cruz.

What’s not to like about this great idea? Nothing. But could this tournament actually happen? Sadly, it seems unlikely, due to a number of reasons. Would all six fighters actually agree to take part? What kind of a time-frame would this event have? How much money would the six fighters ask for, demand even? Would the respective promoters and governing bodies give their blessing to such a tournament?

Things are never simple in the sport of boxing, and this is in terms of making a single fight. With six fighters, each ranging from very good to great, to big name to star to wannabe superstar, the putting together of an event of the magnitude of such a 135 pound “Super Six” would be would about as complex as can be imagined. Still, it would be great to see more fighters with the attitude of Stevenson; a fighter who believes he is the best in the world and is willing to go to extremes to prove it.

We have of course had some excellent boxing tournaments since the “Super Six,” with the World Boxing Super Series giving us brilliant tournaments at cruiserweight, at super-middleweight, at light-welterweight, and at bantamweight. So a fight fan may well ask, why not, when hearing Shakur Stevenson’s brilliant idea!

The best against the best. This is what the sport of boxing should be all about anyway, isn’t it?