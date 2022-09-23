Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceicao – Live action results

Shakur Stevenson will be headlining tonight against Robson Conceicao on ESPN in at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The action starts for the main portion of the card at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Stevenson (18, 9 KOs) lost his WBC & WBO super featherweight titles on the scales on Thursday after weighing in at 131.6 lbs. He says he gave it his best shot to take off the 1.6 lbs, but he couldn’t do it.

As a result, the two belts will be available for Conceicao (17-1, 8 KOs) to win tonight, but not Shakur. Boxing 247 will be giving live updates & results below of tonight’s action.

Stevenson had been planning on announcing that he’ll be moving up to 135 after his fight with Conceicao, but after missing weight, he announced his plans ahead of time.

“Once you sitting in the tub and you see .4, and you’ve a whole pound left, you know right there that you can’t get to that weight,” said Shakur Stevenson to ESPN about his efforts to make weight for Thursday’s weigh-in.

Complete card:

Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceicao

Keyshawn Davis vs. Omar Tienda

Henry Lebron vs. Andy Vences

Bruce Carrington vs. Jose Argel

Pablo Valdez vs. Noe Alejandro Lopez

Jahi Tucker vs. Jose Luis Sanchez

Orlando Gonzalez vs. Misael Lopez

Floyd Diaz vs. Juan Hernandez

Antoine Cobb vs. Jaylan Phillips

“I spoke to my grandfather; I spoke to James Prince and Antonio Leonard. Everyone agreed with me. I told them, ‘I don’t think I can get to this weight. I put everything in my power.’

“They were right there with me for some of it, so they actually got to see the weight cut process. They agreed with me and told me that I shouldn’t put my health at risk trying to do something that really can’t be done.

“I know I did everything in my power to try and get to the weight. I just couldn’t. There’s nothing else,” said Shakur when asked if there was anything else he could have done to make weight. “When your body won’t create no sweat.

“That’s how you’re going to lose weight with the water that comes out of you. That, I worked out. There was nothing else I could have done. I ran, I worked out, and I got in the hot tub. I done so many different things in trying to make weight. My life is more important,” said Shakur.