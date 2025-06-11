George Kambosos Tears Into Richardson Hitchins: “He’s Not One-Tenth Of A Devin Haney”

The war of words between Richardson Hitchins and George Kambosos Junior really has been quite something, as we approach their world title fight on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York. From Hitchins’s declaration that he will utterly dominate Kambosos and “make it look easy,” to Kambosos’s statement on the defending IBF 140-pound champ’s inability to sell tickets even at home, it’s been a fun back-and-forth.

(Credit: Geoffrey Knott/Matchroom)

Kambosos Disses Hitchins’ Skills

Now, speaking again with The Ring, challenger Kambosos has said that Hitchins is “not one-tenth of a Devin Haney.” Kambosos, 22-3(10) brought up Haney’s name because he feels he has been given a bad rep with regards to the two losing fights he had with “The Dream,” who decisioned him in both fights. Kambosos insists the first fight was close, and that he had “great moments” in the second fight. Hitchins, Kambosos says, has not fought anyone remotely as good as Haney.

“I think I get a little bit of bad rep from them fights. I think when you actually study the fights, the first fight was a close fight. The second fight he had some great moments, but I had a lot more great moments as well,” Kambosos said. “But when you look at a guy like Haney and compare him to Hitchins, I don’t think Hitchins is one-tenth of a Devin Haney. He hasn’t fought anyone that jumps out at you, hasn’t showed anything but these basic things that he does. I’ll be the ultimate test of that. I’m very excited for this fight, and I know what I bring to the table.”

Kambosos is eager to see what Hitchins “brings on June 14.” Hitchins, unbeaten at 19-0(7) brings some classy boxing skills, at least he does in the opinion of a good many people not named George Kambosos. Is Hitchins really “basic,” the way Kambosos said he is? Is Hitchins so much less of a fighter than Haney?

Fight Prediction: Hitchins Victory

Indeed, we’re all keen to get answers to these questions and others on Saturday night. We have two very confident 140-pounders here, and hopefully, above all else, this will lead to a great fight.

Pick: Hitchins on points in a somewhat close affair.