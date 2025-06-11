Triple-Header Set For Japan On July 30: Kenshiro Teraji-Ricardo Sandoval Will Headline

For some time now, it’s been Japan that has hosted the best action when it comes to the little guys of the sport. Practically all the bantamweight action, for example, has been taking place in Japan just lately. And there is another big card set for Tokyo on July 30. As per The Ring, three fights, all world title fights, will take place in Yokohama at the end of next month.

Kenshiro Teraji Defends Flyweight Title

Headlining will be WBA and WBC flyweight champ Kenshiro Teraji, who will be defending against Ricardo Sandoval. WBA bantamweight champ Antonio Vargas will defend his belt against former flyweight champ Daigo Higa. And finally, Erick Rosa will defend his WBA junior flyweight title against Kyosuke Takami.

Three solid fights to say the least.

Teraji, 25-1(16) and a fighter who is on some pound-for-pound lists, can be a joy to watch. Dubbed “The Amazing Boy,” Teraji is actually 33 years old. A two-time world champion, with Teraji previously holding the WBC light-flyweight title for almost seven years, over two reigns, the warrior from Kyoto avenged his sole loss when he stopped Masamichi Yabuki in March of 2022, this win following his shock third-round stoppage loss to Yabuki.

On July 30, Teraji will be competing in his 18th world title fight. Truly amazing. Teraji has ruled as WBC flyweight champ since October of last year, and against California’s Sandoval, 26-2(18) he will be making his second defence of the belt.

All three fights promise to be well worth watching here, but Teraji is the headline act for a reason. Fight fans who caught Teraji’s last fight know all about how thrilling he can be to watch. Back in March, Teraji stopped Seigo Yuri Akui in an absolute war. Sandoval, aged 26, has never been stopped, and this will be his first shot at a world title. It would be a pretty big upset if “El Nino” managed to take Teraji’s title.

That said, Sandoval is the significantly younger man here, and how much did that tough, tough battle with Akui take out of Teraji?