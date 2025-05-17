Zepeda Promises All-Out War vs. Stevenson: “I Don’t Care If I Get Knocked Out”

WBC lightweight champ Shakur Stevenson has never been in anything like a war, in fact, some critics would say the unbeaten southpaw has never really been in a truly exciting fight. Stevenson, a superb boxer with skills and a high ring IQ, has been referred to as “boring,” and “safety-first.”

William Zepeda plans to change all that.

Zepeda, an absolute polar opposite to Stevenson if ever there was one, regularly throws a ton of punches when he fights, his main goal to give the paying fans something worth seeing, some value for their money. As such, in their upcoming July 12 fight that will see both men risk their unbeaten record, the Mexican southpaw aims to bring the heat to Stevenson and make the fight a war.

“I don’t care about getting knocked out” – Zepeda going all-in for the fans

Zepeda, 33-0(27) may be the fan favourite here, but the odds like a Stevenson win – Shakur is listed by DraftKings as a whopping 11-1 favourite going into the fight that will take place at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens. Zepeda says he doesn’t care if he loses the fight, or is knocked out. His main priority is to give the fans something to cheer about once again.

“One thing about me, I’m coming to make a war,” Zepeda told The Ring. “I don’t care about getting knocked out. I don’t care about losing the fight. I’m coming to give my fans what they wanna see. I’m not here to worry about how I look. I’m here and I wanna give the fans a war.”

Will Shakur finally be forced to fight?

But is there any chance Stevenson will play ball here? It takes two to tango, as it takes two fighters willing to go into the trenches to make a war. The sight of Stevenson slugging it out in any fight is not easy to picture or imagine. Maybe Zepeda can jump right on Stevenson, 23-(11) and make him fight in a style he has never adopted before? This is what Zepeda wants, and the fans would for sure love to see Stevenson forced to dig deep and show us things other than his speed, his defensive skills, and his high IQ. Heart and courage are qualities that all fight fans appreciate the most, and as good as he is, we’ve yet to see Stevenson show these qualities.

Again, maybe William Zepeda will force Shakur to do just that come July 12.

Meanwhile, Stevenson aims to defeat Zepeda and then get himself a huge fight with Gervonta Tank Davis. Will we see another cautious approach from Shakur on July 12?