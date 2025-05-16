Shakur Stevenson Predicts Terence Crawford Will “Cook” Canelo Alvarez – Even Says KO Is Possible

Reigning WBC lightweight champ Shakur Stevenson has been saying for quite some time now, in fact even before the fight was made official, that Terence Crawford will defeat Canelo Alvarez. As fans know, the fight, one that will see Crawford jump all the way up to the super middleweight division, is now set for September 13. And Stevenson has not changed his mind one bit as far as who wins.

In fact, Shakur is now telling us Crawford, 41-0(31) will “cook” and perhaps even stop Canelo.

“Bud gonna cook Canelo” – Stevenson sees power and precision being too much

“I think Bud gonna cook Canelo,” Stevenson said to Fight Hub TV. “Canelo is a helluva fighter, I just think Bud’s got all the tools to beat him. [As far as the weight difference], I think y’all are making that something. If this was like, a [David] Benavidez, he’s actually a lot bigger than Bud, so that [the weight difference] would apply. But I feel like with Canelo, he’s like physically kinda big, but height-wise, he’s kinda small. So I don’t think so [that the weight difference will play a big part in the outcome of the fight], no. I think it’s possible [that Crawford stops Canelo]. I’m not saying it’s going to happen, but it’s a possibility if Canelo gets acting out of line and not understanding that Bud can crack too.”

It really would be a sensation if Crawford managed to defeat Canelo, and of course it would be even more so if the four-weight champ who won his first world title down at 135 pounds managed to become the very first man to stop Canelo. And as much as some fans will no doubt dismiss the idea of Crawford being able to stop his fellow four-division champion, Shakur is not alone as far as suggesting it could happen. Trainer Bozy Ennis recently came out and said he thinks Crawford may halt Canelo.

If Crawford pulls it off, where would it rank in boxing history?

There are plenty of people out there who are critical of the Canelo-Crawford fight, with most of the criticism aimed at the size difference of the two men, with some fans saying it’s a veritable mismatch. But there is another school of thought out there, and it sure is interesting to hear what Stevenson had to say. If Crawford DOES manage to stop Canelo, where would the achievement rank among the great upsets in boxing history, and where would such a result see “Bud” get placed amongst the all-time greats of the sport?

Could Canelo, 63-2-2(39) go into this fight and make the mistake of underestimating Crawford’s punching power along with his deadly, spiteful accuracy and ability at placing a hurtful shot?