Shakur Stevenson Taunts Isaac Cruz: “If The Lil Puppy Don’t Wanna Fight, Let’s Get Who Next In Line”

At the recent WBC convention in Acapulco, plenty of potentially thrilling, fan-friendly match-ups were ordered to take place by the governing body. One of these fights that caught the eye is a 135 pound clash between Shakur Stevenson and Isaac Cruz. The fight, one that would determine the next mandatory challenger for the WBC lightweight title, would possibly see the unbeaten Stevenson putting his formidable skills to work against the toughest, most dangerous opponent of his career thus far.

Stevenson wants the fight with “Pitbull,” very much so. However, Stevenson, currently 19-0(9) and for some fans the best young and unbeaten fighter in the world today, doubts Cruz wants to fight him. And, a few hours ago, Stevenson put out the following tweet:

“If the lil puppy don’t wanna fight let’s get who next in line, isn’t it William Zepeda or Kambosos, don’t really matter I’m ready to smoke sum regardless.”

So, will Cruz, 24-2-1(17) now respond to Stevenson’s taunt, this by agreeing to fight him? Cruz has shown his ability, his toughness as a fighter, most recently in a close affair with current lightweight ruler Devin Haney, this a decision loss Cruz felt he had deserved to win (with a number of people agreeing with him). And the Mexican warrior will not like hearing what Stevenson has had to say about him looking to dodge him, not one bit.

Cruz has never been stopped and he is actually a year younger than Stevenson is, at 24. This fight should happen, and Stevenson seems to agree. Bob Arum said right after the match-up was ordered by the WBC that he doesn’t think it will happen, that both fighters will go in different directions. Now it seems Stevenson is thinking the same thing. It’s up to “Pitbull” Cruz to prove Stevenson and Arum wrong. And at the same time, give us fans a potentially great action fight that would test both men, perhaps severely.Stevenson has laid down the challenge.