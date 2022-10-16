Devin Haney defeats George Kambosos Jr – Boxing Results

Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) made it look easy, beating former unified 135-lb champion George Kambosos Jr (20-2, 10 KOs) by a 12 round unanimous decision in their rematch on Saturday night at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.
The judge’s scores were:
Kambosos fought more aggressively this time, but after Haney figured him out after two rounds, it was a mismatch from that point on. Haney outboxed the little emperor, making him look as limited as he’d been in the first fight.
Kambosos was bleeding from the face in the later rounds and looked like the beaten man. There’s no word yet whether he’ll retire now.
