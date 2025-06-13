“Boots” Ennis Is A Welterweight No More, Will Fight At 154 Next

It really should come as no big surprise that Jaron “Boots” Ennis has made the decision to move up to the 154 pound division. Ennis has been speaking about the possibility of making his move up for some time now. There was the possibility the WBA and IBF welterweight champ would stick around at 147 for one more fight at the weight before moving up, but no, “Boots” will move up in his next fight. This has been confirmed by Eddie Hearn.

As to who Ennis of Philadelphia will fight in his 154 pound debut, it could prove to be that he gets an immediate shot at the WBA title, with Ennis, the WBA “super” champ at 147, having the option to be designated as the mandatory challenger for the WBA super-welterweight title. Terence Crawford currently holds the full WBA title at 154, so obviously Ennis will not be fighting him next (or maybe not at all), with Yoenis Tellez being the current interim champ.

Boots eyes immediate title shot vs. Tellez?

It’s entirely possible that Ennis could fight Tellez pretty soon. But can Boots become the best at his new weight? If he is so much stronger and more powerful as a 154 pound fighter, well, look out the entire weight division is all we can say.

Ortiz showdown on horizon after debut?

Looking ahead, promoter Eddie Hearn said Boots could fight Vergil Ortiz at the new weight at some point after he has had his 154 pound debut, and a big yes, please, is all we can say about that fight. Hearn also said that Ennis’s 154 pound debut is expected to take place in either August or September.

Ennis, currently perfect at 34-0(30) is expected to vacate the WBA and the IBF titles in the coming months. As far as the IBF title goes, it’s been reported that Irish warriors Paddy Donovan and Lewis Crocker have been ordered to box a final eliminator for the title in a return meeting, this a rematch of their hugely controversial March fight. Donovan was DQ’d in that fight, this for flooring Crocker with a right hook that landed after the bell had sounded.