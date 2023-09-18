Mayweather CEO says Gervonta Davis will eventually fight the top “guys” that fans want

Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe assured fans today that secondary WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis will eventually get around to fighting all the top guys that fans want him to.

In an interview today, the way that Ellerbe responded to simple questions about Tank Davis was as if he was being grilled by the grand inquisitor Torquemada. Ellerbe was less than forthcoming when it came to giving answers about Tank.

Choosing not to name names of the fighters that Tank Davis (29-0, 27 KOs) will eventually face, Ellerbe said that face them all ‘in time.’

Thus far, the 28-year-old Gervonta has cruised through ten years of his professional career without facing any of the big names that the fans want, so it’s unclear when he’ll eventually get around to facing the guys that fans want him to.

If Tank has been maneuvered around the sharks in the three weight classes he’s captured titles in since turning pro in 2013, why would Mayweather Promotions suddenly change how they’re been matching him now that approaching 30?

The fighters that boxing fans want Gervonta to face are these guys:

Shakur Stevenson

Devin Haney

Teofimo Lopez

William Zepeda

Subriel Matias

Gary Antuanne Russell

Terence Crawford

Vasily Lomachenko

Edwin De Los Santos

Frank Martin

Jaron Ennis

Ellerbe says that Tank Davis is coming off his fight with Ryan Garcia, and he’s not going to want to take a pay cut. That comment would seem to suggest that maybe Tank will fight some other big names moving forward because he’s not going to make the same money he made fighting Ryan if he faces Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz in a rematch that few fans want to see.

For Tank Davis to keep getting the big money, he’ll need to take risks by facing opposition that the fans want to see him fight, unless his opponents are offered just a trifle to face him. To keep making the big money, something has to give.

Either Tank’s opponents make nothing, or he faces dangerous guys that could potentially beat him, and there’s a whole bunch of them.

“Tank will fight anybody he wants to fight because he’s that big, and it doesn’t have to be a belt. I can say that because he’s that guy,” said Mayweather CEO Leonard Ellerbe to Fighthype when asked if Gervonta Davis will fight Isaac Cruz in a rematch next before the end of the year.

“I know first hand, and this is from his mouth. He’s going to get the guys that they [the fans] say that they want. He’s going to get those guys. It’s just a matter of time because Tank Davis isn’t going nowhere.

“He’s looking to do what he got to do. Timeline-wise,everything isn’t going to happen according to everyone else’s plan because that’s how the business goes.

“I know first hand that if the fans say, they want that guy, he’s going to get that guy. He’s going to dictate the terms of how that does along.

“Some of those fights aren’t ready at the moment, and I think you can guess why,” said Ellerbe when asked if he’d been contacted by team Devin Haney for a fight with Tank Davis.

“Him and Ryan Garcia are coming off this fight, and they just generated more money than the entire lightweight and junior welterweight divisions than everybody combined in their careers.

“This is prize-fighting, and one thing I do know is Tank Davis isn’t going to be taking a pay cut to do anything. He’s the boss, and again, all those guys are terrific fighters.

“I ain’t got to call their names. They’re all terrific fighters. They fight their behinds off, but Tank is that dude. All the fights the fans want will eventually happen,” said Ellerbe.