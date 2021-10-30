Shakur Stevenson Feels A Fight Between He And Tank Davis Would Be “The Best Versus The Best”

Shakur Stevenson, 17-0(9) for many good judges the hottest young star in boxing today. Gervonta Davis, 25-0(24) for many good judges the hottest young star in boxing today. These two are both special and one day, Stevenson thinks, a fight between the two would be the biggest of big deals – the best versus the best. Stevenson, who has won belts at two weights and has looked sensational – especially last time out in stopping Jamel Herring to take the WBO 130 pound belt – spoke with TMZ Sports and the skilled southpaw says a fight between he and the likewise unbeaten Davis would be huge down the road.

Both fighters are approaching their peak and Stevenson feels a fight between he and Tank would be similar to a showdown between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence, in that it would be “elite versus elite.”

“I feel like me and him in the ring one day would make the best versus the best,” 24 year old Stevenson said. “Like how Bud and Errol is like ‘elite versus elite’ on like a whole new level of talent. At the end of the day, that’s mainly who I think that would be one of the best fights. It’s like respect to Tank. I give respect to Tank because I feel like he’s skilful and he’s like an exciting fighter. He’s a big puncher, aggressive and I respect his game. I can’t make no mistakes (in that fight when it happens). Same with him! I feel like he can’t allow me to take control of the fight because I can take control of a fight real easy. Once I take control of a fight and once I take off, it’s like how do you get back in the fight? You can’t get back in once you down six, seven rounds because it’s too late now.”

Right now, Stevenson’s next fight is in the works, but Stevenson wants Oscar Valdez. As for Davis, he is scheduled to face the Rolly Romero in early December. Tank, who has won a belt up at 140, is a natural lightweight, so Stevenson needs to move up a third weight class before he and Davis can fight one another. But there is no doubt, if these two gifted southpaws remain unbeaten, and if they carry on winning in impressive fashion, a fight between the two will be huge, and fan-demanded.

Who wins? It’s way to early to tell. Still, this is a question we may well be asking when the time comes, maybe next year, maybe some time in 2023.