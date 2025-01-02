Sergio Mora Advises David Benavidez to “Age Out” Artur Beterbiev Before Fighting Him

Sergio Mora wants David Benavidez to “age out” undisputed light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev before fighting him. Beterbiev (21-0, 20 KOs) turns 40 on January 21st.

Mora points out that fighters traditionally have aged out talented champions before facing them so they can increase their chance of success. So, if Benavidez chooses to wait three to four years before fighting Beterbiev, he could be old enough for him to win.

Dangerous Beterbiev

It would be pathetic, though, for a fighter like Benavidez to wait until Beterbiev is ready for a retirement home before fighting him, but he would be doing what he must for his career. He waited two years to fight David Morrell. There was a calculated strategy behind that move.

WBC interim light heavyweight champion Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) will attempt to line himself up to challenge the winner of the February 22nd rematch between Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol. Benavidez needs to defeat WBA ‘regular’ champion David Morrell on February 1st to get the chance to fight for the undisputed.

“Age him out happens all the time in boxing. Some of the greatest fighters age out the other ones,” said Sergio Mora to Chris Mannix’s YouTube channel about David Benavidez needing to age out undisputed light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev. “Your favorite fighters have aged out certain fighters. Everyone has an aged-out champion on your resume. That’s the way it is. It’s the law of the land. I think that’s what should happen with Benavidez and this monster Beterbiev that you want him to face or anyone that faces Beterbiev. “I just think he’s that dangerous. He’s the most dangerous fighter in boxing, Artur Beterbiev. Name somebody else that’s more dangerous. Beterbiev is undisputed because of the Bivol fight, which I felt Bivol won.

Beterbiev is very dangerous to ‘The Mexican Monster’ Benavidez because of his fighting style, which involves a lot of close-range brawling. That’s where Beterbiev is at his best.

Bivol Rematch Key

“Let the rematch happen, and if he can beat Bivol convincingly, then maybe you’re talking. Maybe it’s a different story. But right now, we’ve got to see the second fight between Bivol and Beterbiev. I think Bivol beats him this time around. I think they give it to him this time around,” said Mora.

“I can’t get over that you want to age out a 40-year-old. He’s going to be 40 years old next month, and you want to age him out some more,” said Mannix about Beterbiev.

“Beterbiev is a wrecking ball, and you’ve got to tread lightly when you’re considering fighting him, especially if you’re moving up in weight because Benavidez is not a monster at 175,” said Mora.