Sergey Kovalev/Dmitry Bivol: Who Wins? “Krusher” Calls For The Fight Next

There are four fine light-heavyweight champions out there right now, each one talented in his own way and each belt-holder having a legitimate claim to being the best at 175 pounds. Is veteran Sergey Kovalev, the current WBO champ, the best? Or is WBC ruler Oleksandy Gvozdyk the best? Or WBA champ Dmitry Bivol? Perhaps you prefer IBF boss Artur Beterbiev?





In an ideal world, these four would get busy fighting each other. To that effect, “Krusher” Kovalev called out his countryman Bivol after the WBA champ made a successful defence against Joe Smith Junior on Saturday night. Kovalev wants to fight Bivol next so as to “thrill the entire boxing world.”

“Congratulations to Dmitry Bivol on a big win,” Kovalev wrote on social media. “Dima, let’s organise a fight that will thrill the entire boxing world. I’m ready! What about you’?”

It would be a fascinating fight and of course any unification showdown is always welcomed by all fight fans. Kovalev is the older man by seven years, yet he looked great in avenging his shock defeat to Eleider Alvarez last time out, and Kovalev looked then like a man who has a good deal left to offer. Under new trainer Buddy McGirt, Kovalev the boxer could be a handful for any light-heavyweight out there.





Bivol is a fine boxer himself though, as he showed against Smith. Bivol, 16-0(11) is also a capable puncher, if not as destructive as Kovalev is (or was). Kovalev, 33-3-1(28) wants to get the fight on next, in the summertime, and it seems it’s now up to Bivol and whether he wants it or not. Bivol has actually spoken of the possibility of moving down in weight, to secure a big fight there, maybe with Canelo Alvarez, but a showdown with Kovalev does seem more likely and realistic – and more exciting.

Who wouldn’t want to see this fight? Whether it would be a chess-match type fight, a slugfest, or somewhere in-between, Kovalev Vs. Bivol would certainly not disappoint. Who wins? Hopefully we will get our answer in the coming months.