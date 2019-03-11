Former IBF Welterweight Champion Joshua Clottey Retires – Sort Of

Former IBF welterweight champ Joshua Clottey won at the weekend, halting Mfaume Mfaume inside six rounds via a corner retirement, and then, to everyone’s surprise in Accra, Ghana, Clottey announced his own retirement from the sport. Well, sort of. After getting the pretty impressive stoppage win over the man from Tanzania, 41 year old Clottey announced his retirement, before adding how, “if the media think I should continue, I will, but for now I am retired.”





Clottey, fighting just below the middleweight limit at 157 pounds, exits with a solid 39-5(22) record and fans know “The Grand Master” fought he best during his career. It was assumed Clottey would try for one last run at a world title, perhaps at 154 pounds, but now, unless he changes his mind or is persuaded otherwise, Clottey is done.

“I did this for the fans because they have supported me throughout this journey,” Clottey said after scoring his first win since 2015. “I punched and made sure I was attacking and swerving at the same time and it worked. This is a surprise. This is my last fight. I want to retire, I have fought the best and made some good things out of the sport. I am glad that I won a world title and fought many big names as well.”

Some fans were unable to forgive Clottey for his perceived non-effort against superstar and then pound-for-pound king Manny Pacquiao in March of 2010, Clottey going down via wide decision yet never appearing hurt or letting his own hands go anywhere near enough. On his best nights, though, Clottey picked up wins over the likes of Zab Judah, when he won the IBF belt, Diego Corrales, in “Chico’s” final fight, and Shamone Alvarez. Clottey also came very close to beating future Hall of Famer Miguel Cotto by decision in 2009.





As tough as they come, Clottey was never in danger of being stopped in any of his fights. Clottey could perhaps have made even more of his talents but he goes down as a very good fighter nonetheless.