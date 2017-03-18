Sergey Kovalev insults Andre Ward in rematch call-out: “Are you a man or a girl!”

Sergey Kovalev “Andre Ward, He’s another piece of sh*t in my eyes! He’s not real man!”

All the big boxing names are currently gathered in New York, primarily for tonight’s world middleweight title clash between punchers Gennady Golovkin and Danny Jacobs. Included is one of the biggest hitters on the planet pound-for-pound, light-heavyweight “Krusher” Sergey Kovalev.

Kovalev is naturally supporting GGG, believing he will get the stoppage win over Jacobs, but the Russian star has another even more important fight on his mind: his own rematch with Andre Ward.





As every fight fans knows, the unbeaten Ward won a close, hotly contested and controversial decision over Kovalev in November of last year; Ward moving up to take the IBF/WBA/WBO 175 pound titles. Each of the three judges had the fight the same at 115-113 for Ward, who was heavily knocked down during the first quarter of the fight.

Kovalev was, and is furious over the decision, and he has been calling for a rematch ever since. Yesterday, in speaking with IFL TV, Kovalev again called Ward out, insulting him in the process:

“I’m already feeling good, because I understand that people’s love for me means more than titles,” Kovalev said to Kugan Cassius. “Everybody around me, around you, everybody says that Andre Ward lost the fight. If he’s a man, he will get in the ring and prove it. I’m still waiting for him to sign the contract for the rematch. I know I won the fight. It’s not only my opinion, because I’m very happy that boxing fans feel like me. My goal right now is to get my belts. I’m happy this loss happened, because I saw how much bullshit there is around me. I hope [the rematch does happen]. Andre Ward (looking directly into the camera), if you are real champ, you will give me the rematch. Are you a man, or are you a girl! Let’s do it, you scared mother*****r!”

Ward, who is sure to respond, had flirted with the idea of retirement, but he cannot go out without having granted both Kovalev and the boxing fans the rematch that simply has to happen. Talks are said to have gone well, so the sequel could happen.

Can Ward survive the power of Kovalev a second time, or will “Krusher” live up to his nickname in the return bout?