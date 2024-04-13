Miledzi, Akorogu on weight for light heavyweight 10-rounder in Accra

The stage is set for a test of Delali Miledzi’s credentials by compatriot John Akorogu in a 10-round light heavyweight cliffhanger in Accra on Saturday night after both fighters made the required weight at Friday’s weighs.

Miledzi (19-1-1, 15 KOs) tilted the scales at 160.9 lbs whilst the KO specialist Akorogu (18-6, 17 KOs) came in at 161.3 lbs during the weigh-in at the Wisdom Boxing Gym inside Accra’s boxing hub of Bukom just after midday.

It sets the stage for their clash on undercard of ‘Salafest Fight Night’ which rocks the Decathlon Kawukudi near Nima in the Ghana capital Saturday night, Miledzi’s first fight since renewing a 3-year contract with long-time manager, Anthony Kermah in February.

The show presented by Wisdom Boxing Promotions as part of the end of the Ramadan fasting by Muslims, is headlined by world title chasing, Bastie ‘Doobia’ Samir against Rasheed Idowu of Nigeria in a UBO Africa light heavyweight title fight.

The highly rated Samir tilted the scales at 172.3 lbs whilst Idowu came in slightly heavier at 174.4 lbs at the weigh-in, with both boxers assuring their fans of victory.

Also making weight were young Haruna Mohammed (175.5 lbs) and opponent, George Amuzu (173.2 lbs) for their Ghana cruiserweight title fight on the undercard.

The show will also witness budding Clinton Nana Adjei taking on an international opponent for the first time against Klufio Dogbevi of Togo in a cruiserweight 6-rounder, whereas younger brother of Bastie Samir, Shakul Samed made 163.6 lbs for the international super middleweight contest against Burkinabe veteran, Patrick Soutoke who weighed 163.7 lbs.

Also on weight were Bright Ayala (137.1 lbs) and Charles Amarteifio (133 lbs) for a super featherweight 8-round contest, former Ghana national boxing team star, Joshua Quartey (162.3 lbs) versus Korley Collison (163 lbs) in a super middleweight 8-rounder as well as Emmanuel Quaye (162) against Francis Mensah (161.5) in the same division.

In other fights on the hugely stacked bill on the outskirts of Nima, Nii Ashitey Larbi (178 lbs) meets Ibrahim Labaran (177.9 lbs) as well as William Crabbe (117.2) versus David Kanezi (118) in a bantamweight contest.