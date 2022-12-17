Savannah Marshall Says She Has “Activated Rematch Clause” For Claressa Shields Return

It could be argued that women’s boxing dominated, or at least came close to dominating, the sport of boxing this year. We saw stars such as Katie Taylor, Claressa Shields, Alycia Baumgardner, Mikaela Mayer, Amanda Serrano, Savannah Marshall, Natasha Jonas, and others engage in big fights that really captured the imagination of fight fans everywhere.

And now Savannah Marshall has confirmed the rematch will take place next year. Former WBO middleweight champ Marshall lost her belt and her unbeaten pro record in the heavily hyped, long-awaited “rematch” with Shields (Marshall having put the only blot on Shield’s boxing resume, amateur or pro, with her 2012 amateur decision win over the self-proclaimed “G.W.O.A.T.”)

But now, as she explained whilst speaking as a guest on Soccer AM, Marshall, 12-1(10) says she has activated the rematch clause and that she will attempt to put right the wrongs she made in the big unification fight that took place in October, with Shields winning via unanimous decision in London. Surprisingly, Marshall says she thinks she can “outbox” Shields in the rematch.

“Yeah, definitely. I’ve activated the rematch clause, so,” Marshall said when asked if she wants a return go at the unbeaten Shields. “I know Sky are really keen – and BOXXER – to get a rematch at St James’ Park in the summer…it’d be in the summer so it doesn’t clash with the football season. Going from the last fight, I think I can outbox her. Just changing tactics. [Last time, the tactics were] go out there, sit on her chest and make her work. She had more than what I thought she would.”

While a rematch between Shields and Marshall would certainly prove interesting – and it seems Shields will have to take it now that Marshall has activated the rematch clause – Shields does have other options. After the win in October, Shields, 13-0(2) spoke of moving weights and going after yet more belts. Shields and her team will no doubt look at the biggest and best fight to take next. But as good as Shields-Marshall was, would a rematch turn out any different? Shields was too fast, too clever and too good for Marshall, and most fans will likely think she would be again in a second fight.

The hype, the “revenge” factor, and the good deal of fun trash-talking between Shields and Marshall sold the October fight. Might a sequel prove tougher to sell to the fans?