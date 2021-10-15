Ryan Garcia’s Return Delayed Due To Hand Injury; Surgery Set For Monday

In a news tweet from Dan Rafael it has been revealed how Ryan Garcia’s planned November ring return – a fight against his potentially toughest test in the form of Jo Jo Diaz – has been postponed. The fight was set to go on November 27th in Los Angeles.

Garcia suffered a hand injury in sparring and he is set to undergo surgery this coming Monday. This is bad news for Garcia, 21-0(18), and his fans. Garcia has not boxed since back in January when he got up off the floor to stop British star and former Olympic gold medal winner Luke Campbell.

Garcia suffered some sort of mental issue in the summer, forcing him to take some time out.

Now, with fans excited about his fight with Diaz, it is to be hoped Garcia’s surgery proves to be a success and that the fight will go ahead sooner rather than later; but that it WILL still go ahead. It’s now clear that Garcia will sit out the entire year and that he will not get back into the ring in 2022. This is not what he wants, of course.

“I want to thank all my fans for all the continued support,” Garcia wrote in an official statement. “We are postponing my next fight for a couple of months as a result of a significant hand injury that requires immediate surgery. I will undergo surgery Monday. I promise early 2022 I will return better!”

Diaz, 32-1-1(15) will be just as disappointed as Garcia is; if not more so. Coming off a big win over Javier Fortuna (who Diaz stepped in to fight when Garcia pulled out due to his emotional problems), Diaz was promising to beat Garcia and “end the hype train.” Garcia was predicting a KO win over Diaz.

Now, we will have to wait until some time in the first quarter of 2022 to see which fighter will make good on his prediction. Garcia has had some frustrating 2021. As have his passionate fans.