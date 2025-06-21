Canelo’s Redemption Tour: A Promise to Forget the Scull Snoozer

It’s entirely possible that, at the end of the simply awful “fight” between Canelo Alvarez and William Scull, almost all fight fans were able to forget it, to put it out of their collective minds, this as soon as Terence Crawford got into the ring in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and the massive September showdown was made official.

But Canelo has not been able to forget the “sad” fight he had with the unbelievably negative and purely defensive-minded Scull, and the Mexican star has vowed to put on a great and exciting show in the Crawford fight so as to try and make up for the snoozer some of us sat through back in May.

Will Canelo Redeem That “Sad” Scull Performance?

“I agree with Turki Alalshikh. People want to see good fights,” Canelo said when speaking with a throng of reporters yesterday. “People come to spend money to see great fights and if the other fighter comes to run on the night and doesn’t make a good fight, it’s deceptional. [Turki] and I talked after [the Scull fight] about that. It’s very sad. We expect a great fight [on September 13], the fight of the century, right? I’m going to win the fight.”

It would be absolutely awful if the Canelo-Crawford fight turned out to be one big dud, this after all the hype and after all the expectation. But the scary thing is, it could happen, the fight could prove to be a cagey affair with neither man willing to fully commit. All we can say on that is let’s hope not.

High Stakes in Vegas: Cagey Dance or Fireworks?

Canelo knows he needs a strong performance here, as does Crawford. Together, these two modern greats should give us something that is worth seeing as well as memorable. Fans cannot get a war each time out, and neither do they get a classic fight each and every time. But Canelo-Crawford should have both elements mixed in there, with some fierce trading along with some switching momentums going on that night in Vegas.

Again, we hope so, anyway.