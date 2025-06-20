Terence Crawford Lashes Out at Moderator Over Turki Alalshikh’s Controversial No-Running Rule Ahead of Canelo Alvarez Showdown

Terence Crawford snapped at the moderator today at the kickoff press conference in Riyadh when asked about Turki Alalshikh’s no-running rule, saying he’s “not going to let somebody tell me how to fight” against undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez on September 13th.

Crawford’s reaction to being asked about Turki’s directive of no Tom and Jerry fights suggests that he’s going to do as he pleases. Talk about biting the hand that feeds. Where’s the gratitude?

Crawford Snaps Over Fight Rules

Terence has the freedom to be defiant because he’s already under contract for the fight. So, it’s too late for Turki to pull the plug on using him as Canelo’s opponent.

Unearned Canelo Mega-Payday

All this could have been avoided if Turki had made Crawford walk through a minefield of live snakes at 168, forcing him to fight David Benavidez, David Morrell, and Christian Mbilli in that order.

The Nebraska native is going to make mega-millions, a payday of possibly $50 million, without ever stepping foot inside the 168-lb division to risk his hide against one of the top-flight contenders to prove himself worthy of the honor to fight the King of the super middleweight division, Canelo.

Grisham Grills Crawford on Tactics

Todd Grisham [moderator]: “Turki is saying no more running, but you’re moving up two weight classes, it’s not going to be smart for you to stand there with this guy. How do you balance it out, fighting Canelo?”

Terence Crawford: “However I got to fight, I’m going to win. I’m not going to let somebody else force me or tell me how to fight when I’ve been fighting my whole life,” said a scowling, defiant-sounding Crawford at today’s kickoff press conference for his fight against Canelo Alvarez.

Fans Fume Over Running Threat

If Crawford runs his way to a victory on September 13th, there are going to be a lot of angry fans who will have wasted their hard-earned money purchasing tickets or subscribing to Netflix to watch the fight.

It’s not like the undercard will make up for what fans have lost. Turki is using the undercard for young, hungry prospects. It’ll be a barebones type of card with just the main event that’ll be worth watching.