Ryan Garcia’s Massive Payday: $30 Million Guaranteed, Potential to Double with Haney Win

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya reveals Ryan Garcia will likely make $30 million for his fight against Devin Haney and double that if he’s victorious in their April 20th clash on DAZN PPV.

Title Not Required for Massive Earnings

De La Hoya points out that Ryan has already made $30 million without winning a world title, but his earnings will skyrocket if he defeats WBC light welterweight champion Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) in their bout at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

What this shows is that being a world champion in this era in boxing is overrated and not what it takes to bring in the big money. What’s more important is having an appealing style, popularity, and a large social media following.

In this case, the 25-year-old Ryan checks all the boxes. Although Haney is the champion in this fight, Ryan is the star of this event, and the one that brings in the PPV, buys and sells tickets.

Victory Opens Doors to Superstardom

“Ryan Garcia, without a world title, is now making $30 million. He’s probably going to make the same with Devin Haney here,” said Oscar De La Hoya to DAZN Boxing, talking about Ryan Garcia ahead of his fight with Devin Haney on April 20th.

“If he wins, he’s probably going to double that. Ryan Garcia, he has the opportunity of becoming one of the biggest athletes on the face of this earth, winning this fight. That’s how much is on the line,” said De La Hoya.

Even if Ryan doesn’t win the fight, if he makes it exciting throughout, his popularity will continue to soar, and the money he makes for his fights will be huge. It’s questionable whether Haney’s popularity will increase because of his personality or lack thereof and his dull fighting style. He fights too much like Shakur Stevenson, and that style is poison.