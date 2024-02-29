Bill Haney Predicts Ryan Garcia’s Fall from Grace, Questions Alleged Drug Use

Bill Haney predicts that on April 20th, Ryan Garcia’s reputation will be damaged by him losing to his sad, Devin Haney, in their headliner on DAZN PPV.

It’s difficult to predict how the fight will go, but it makes sense for Bill to be biased in favor of his son, Devin. Let’s just hope the fight is entertaining and doesn’t end in controversy.

Devin didn’t create a fun atmosphere during today’s Los Angeles press conference by repeatedly accusing Ryan of drug use and then labeling his dad, Henry Garcia, a racist. When Ryan attempted to speak, Devin repeatedly interrupted him, not letting him talk.

With the gloomy atmosphere Devin created, it’s not surprising that his last fight brought in only 30K PPV buys. Haney makes his press conferences boring or difficult to watch, and that carries over to the fights with his boring fighting style.

During fight week in April, Bill should make sure that Devin speaks little as possible so that he doesn’t poison the final press conference and ruin the weigh-in with his negative comments.

According to Bill, Ryan (24-1, 20 KOs) is just a “stay busy” fight for WBC light welterweight champion Haney (31-0, 15 KOs), and he’s going to be easy work for their fight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Drug Allegations Dismissed

“On April 20th, it’ll be the death of Ryan Garcia in the way that people view him unless he does what is impossible and defeats Devin Haney,” said Bill Haney to Fighthype today after their Los Angeles press conference between his son, Devin, and Ryan Garcia.

“I don’t know if it was a distraction tactic or what. What is tobacco? How do we know it was weed, and how do we know he was lit as f***?” said Bill when asked about Ryan, who was pictured with a joint in his mouth last night.

“I know a little something about weed, and I’ve never known someone to hit the weed and say, ‘Oh, I’m lit as f***.’ You’re on something else other than weed if you’re on weed. California weed is not that strong.

Psychological Warfare Suspected

“I think it was a diversion tactic. When you have the superior skillset that Devin has, why not try some other things? It might not be selling the fight. It might be fight warfare that. He showed up with 50 girls and all those things to try and deter.

“We know that Ryan is a stay busy fight to the Mount Rushmore of boxing,” said Bill.