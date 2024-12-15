Ryan Garcia’s Exhibition Fight Postponed Due to Wrist Injury

Ryan Garcia injured his wrist in training for his exhibition against Rukiya Anpo on December 30th. The fight will be rescheduled for the first half of 2025.

It’ll be interesting to see if the match gets rescheduled by the FANMIO and RIZIN promoters. This was supposed to happen on December 30 in Tokyo, Japan. It’s unclear whether Golden Boy Promotions permits Garcia to do this event. Oscar De La Hoya hasn’t made any public comments about it recently since that one.

In a press release, Dr. Steven Shin of Cedars-Sinai Orthopaedics in Los Angeles revealed that he met with Ryan about his “aggravated bilateral wrist pain ” and advised him not to spar for three weeks.

Ryan wants this fight to keep him busy because the New York State Athletic Commission has suspended him for a year. The main question is whether Golden Boy has given Ryan permission to take this fight, as it could hurt his market value if he gets beaten or looks bad in winning.