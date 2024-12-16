Expert Predictions: Tyson Fury vs. Usyk Rematch – Who Will Reign Supreme?

Quotes regarding the Usyk vs. Fury fight are courtesy of Boxing News Online.

The Usyk vs. Fury 2 rematch is set for Saturday, December 21, 2024, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with the main card starting at 4 PM GMT (11 AM ET, 8 AM CT, 7 PM KSA) and the main event ringwalks expected around 10 PM GMT (5 PM ET, 2 PM CT, 1 AM KSA), broadcast live on DAZN.

Ricky Hatton

“I think Tyson needs to impose his height, impose his reach, and impose his weight difference—all the advantages he has but didn’t use last time. He allowed the smaller man, as good as he is, to bully him around the ring. I’d be inclined to hold my feet, hit him hard, use the weight advantage, the reach advantage, and the height advantage he didn’t use last time. Just have one voice in the corner.”

Adam Smith

“What’s really interesting is what Usyk’s going to do because Fury’s probably going to shake it up a little bit. He’ll try to get that jab going hard, the uppercuts, everything that worked between rounds four and seven for him. He’ll want that. Sugar Hill told me earlier, ‘Just don’t get caught.’ It was all going well until round nine. Can Usyk hurt Fury again? That’s another thing. If Fury’s going to go for it early, will he have enough gas for the second half if Usyk survives the storm? It’s a puzzling fight. Usyk confused things in the first fight. He made Fury miss, chased him around the corners, pinned him, and fainted a lot. Fury must avoid those mistakes this time because it could get tough down the stretch.”

Andy Lee

“Fights are won and lost in the ring but also in training camps. When you’re preparing for the biggest fight of your career against your best opponent, and you’ve been cut in the previous camp and can’t spar properly, how are you going to perform to your maximum? I’d say we didn’t see the full Tyson Fury in the first fight. The fight was close, but you can’t take that round nine highlight as the full story. There were close rounds where Tyson was boxing well and going to the body, but he can be a lot better in this rematch.”

Callum Smith

“I think people are making too much of the first fight. It was close, and Usyk might have Fury’s number, but he’s hard to beat because he’s always adapting. Watching it back, round six was interesting—Fury looked dangerous, and Usyk seemed like he might be wilting. If Fury can maintain that pressure, he can win. But Usyk is a master, and I wouldn’t be shocked if he finds a way again.”

Campbell Hatton

“Fury needs to approach the rematch differently. He let Usyk dictate the pace and gave up the center of the ring. This time, he needs to come forward, back Usyk up, and make it uncomfortable for him. It’s a fight I’m looking forward to because I think Tyson will make the adjustments.”

Darren Barker

“Usyk’s adaptability is his greatest strength, but Fury has a history of improving in rematches. Look at his fights against Chisora, McDermott, and Wilder—he learns and comes back better. The first fight was close, and I don’t think we saw the best Tyson Fury. He’ll need to be sharper, more aggressive, and use his physicality to fatigue Usyk in the later rounds. It’s an intriguing fight, and it’s hard to pick a winner.”

Darren Till

“Usyk is phenomenal—he’s hard to beat. But Fury has the ability to adjust and bring something new. If he’s on his game, it’s 50-50. Either fighter can take it, but Fury might have the edge in physicality.”

Dave Coldwell

“The first fight took a lot out of both fighters, but Fury has more room for improvement. He gave away too many early rounds by trying to box Usyk. In the rematch, he needs to take the center of the ring, apply pressure, and make it a rough fight. Usyk is brilliant at controlling the tempo, but Fury’s size and aggression could break that rhythm.”

Eddie Hearn

“It’s very difficult to beat Usyk, especially after he’s already beaten you. But Fury is a great fighter and capable of anything. He needs to be emphatic this time because the first fight was so close. If he can take control and dominate, he has the ability to stop Usyk inside the distance.”

Frank Warren

“Tyson must ensure there’s no doubt this time. He was outboxing Usyk in the first half of the last fight and won the final round on the judges’ cards. But he needs to finish the job emphatically. I think he can outbox him again, but the key is to avoid letting Usyk settle into his rhythm.”

Jamie Moore

“Fury needs to drag Usyk into a dogfight and make it ugly. When you have so much size and weight advantage, you need to use it. Letting Usyk dictate the pace is dangerous because he’s so good at picking fighters apart. Tyson must be physical, work the body, and ensure Usyk is fatigued in the later rounds.”

Lawrence Okolie

“Usyk is consistent—he’s always at a high level. But Fury might be able to reach another gear. If he pushes himself to that A+ level, he’ll have the edge. Usyk is brilliant, but Fury’s physicality and aggression might make the difference.”

Matthew Macklin

“The rematch is more intriguing than the first fight. Both fighters understand what they’re up against now. Fury gave away the first few rounds by trying to outbox Usyk. This time, I expect him to take the fight to Usyk, which will create a different dynamic. It’s a fascinating tactical battle.”

Shane Fury

“Tyson will win the rematch, no doubt in my mind. He’s one of the greatest heavyweights of our time, and he’s learned from the first fight. I believe in him, and he’ll show why he’s the best.”

Sol Dacres

“It’s another 50-50 fight. Tyson needs to use his size and physicality. If he does, I think he’ll win, but it’s going to be close.”

Sugar Hill Steward

“The focus is on keeping Tyson fit, sharp, and ready. He knows what he needs to do, and we’re preparing for every scenario.”

