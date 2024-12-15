Munguia Seeks Rematch Against Surace in 2025

Jaime Munguia (44-2, 35 KOs) will activate his rematch clause in his match against Bruno Surace (20-0-2, 5 KOs) from last Saturday night in Tijuana, Mexico. The rematch will occur in the first half of 2025.

Munguia’s promoters wisely included a rematch clause in the contract for the fight, even though this was not a world title contest. They were playing it safe. Surace isn’t known for his power, but his accurate punch placement and counter-punching resulted in his knockout victory in the sixth.

Upset in Tijuana

Salvador Rodriguez reports that Munguia and his promoters at Zanfer have chosen to force a second fight against Surace after Jaime’s sixth-round knockout at the Estadio Caliente in Tijuana.

In the sixth, Surace, 26, knocked Munguia down with a right hand. When he got up, the referee stopped the fight. Surace threw the punch so fast that Munguia never saw it coming and was flattened.

“I’m told that Zanfer intends to activate the rematch clause for Jaime Munguía vs. Bruno Surace 2 in the first half of 2025 after the surprising result on Saturday in Tijuana. There will be details in this regard in the next few days,” said Salvador Rodriguez on X.

Munguia and his promoters could regret taking the rematch if he loses to Surace again. If Munguia were a better fighter and not seen as a guy with a padded record, it would make sense to activate the rematch clause. But he’s not good enough to guarantee a victory in a second fight against Surace, who showed that he’s fast with his counters.

The speed and his timing make Surface just as formidable as a big puncher because he’s able to catch his opponents with shots that they don’t see.

Munquia’s promoters are willing to risk everything to ensure that he wins the rematch. However, he doesn’t look good enough to be counted on to win this fight. Instead, Munguia should return to 160 and focus on fighting the less talented opposition in that division.