Ryan Garcia Will Face Mercito Gesta In His Tune Up Before Tank Davis Fight

Gervonta “Tank” Davis will, as we know, face a potentially tough night in his tune up in January, when he will take on reigning WBA junior lightweight champ Hector Luis Garcia, and now it’s been reported how Ryan Garcia will also box a potentially tricky tune up in the form of a fight with former title challenger Mercito Garcia. According to RingTV.com, Garcia will face Gesta in either Texas or California, on either January 21st or January 28th. The fight will take place at 140 pounds.

As fans know, the two unbeaten stars are then set to face each other, in what should be a genuine Super Fight, in April in Las Vegas. Filipino warrior Gesta, 33-3-3(17) is plenty experienced and the southpaw will not be at all intimidated by Garcia. Having been in with the likes of Miguel Vazquez, Jorge Linares and, in his most recent fight, Joel Diaz Jr, the 35 year old who has been stopped just once, is tough, he can punch and he has skills.

Like his rival Davis, Garcia has to be commended for taking a good, solid – you could even say dangerous – “warm up” foe ahead of the big one. Garcia, 23-0(19) has those blazing hands, he has crossover appeal, and some fans feel “KingRy” is a superstar of the future (he already has an astonishing number of followers on social media). Just 23 years old, Garcia is coming off an impressive stoppage win over Javier Fortuna.

Like Tank, Garcia felt the need for a tune up ahead of the planned April showdown, since he last fought back in July (Tank, who will box Hector Luis Garcia on January 7th, last fought back in May).

But both possible megastars of the future face a potential banana skin in their respective tune up bouts. Expect both Davis-Garcia and Garcia-Gesta to enjoy good numbers, with plenty of fan attention. Again, credit to both young fighters for not looking to do things the easy or the safe way. At the same time, let’s hope both men come through their upcoming fights without a hitch.