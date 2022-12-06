Conor Benn Likely To Find Out His Fate By The End Of The Year

With Conor Benn having disappeared from view (and with plenty of people having grown tired of waiting for the results from the fighter’s B sample; promoter Kalle Sauerland stating back in October how it is “down to Conor Benn to request his B sample is examined”), WBC boss Mauricio Sulaiman has said his organisation will release their “final ruling” on the case before the end of the year.

As fans know, Benn failed two drug tests, this ending his massively hyped fight with Chris Eubank Jr; the fight supposed to have gone down on October 8.

Traces of the female fertility drug clomifene were found in Benn’s system, this despite the unbeaten welterweight adamantly stating that he did nothing intentionally wrong. Sulaiman said to Sky Sports that he “does not want to speculate” on the final findings, saying only that “everything seems to be in line for a good result by the end of this month.”

“The clean boxing programme is running an investigation, and we expect by [the end of] December hopefully we will have a final ruling,” the WBC president said. “We have received good collaboration from Benn and the team. We’re getting all the documentation and then we’ll soon have a meeting with him and come up with a ruling. They have been cooperative and everything seems to be in line for a good result at the end of this month. I don’t like to speculate (on what Benn’s punishment might be if he is found to be guilty). It would be irresponsible of me to say something that could be interpreted wrong. We’re doing the investigation, the protocols are public and on the WBC website, where the scenarios are outlined.”

Benn, if he is found guilty, could be banned from boxing anywhere from six months to three years. Fans may ask why it has taken so long for the “final ruling” to be reached. Again, Benn and his whole team cry innocence, yet for some people the damage has been done. It seems we will never know if Benn knowingly cheated or not.

Let’s now wait for the final ruling. However, in the minds of a good many people, the final result will not change much if anything.