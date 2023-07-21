Ryan Garcia wants Rolly Romero next

Ryan Garcia called out Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero on Thursday, saying he’s going to beat his “a**.” Fighting Rolly would give Ryan his best shot at capturing his first world title, but he won’t get much credit.

(Photo credit: Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions)

Rolly’s recent controversial victory over 40-year-old Ismael Barroso has tainted him, and he’s viewed negatively by the boxing public. Ryan should know that, but it appears he doesn’t care. In other words, it’s easy money for Ryan and the best path to winning a belt.

Fans on social media seem indifferent about Ryan (23-1, 19 KOs) choosing Rolly because there was little reaction to the call out. I

f Ryan thought he would create buzz by letting fans know he wants Rolly, he was wrong. The fans aren’t interested. This is an awful fight, and the timing is wrong.

If Ryan is serious about wanting WBA light welterweight champion Rolly (15-1, 13 KOs) next, he’s probably going to have to wait a while because the World Boxing Association has ordered him to defend against his WBA mandatory Ohara Davies.

For the Ryan vs. Rolly fight to take place next, Ohara would need to be paid a step aside. If that doesn’t work, Rolly could write to the WBA to ask for permission to fight Ryan next on the condition that the winner faces Davies.

The last option would be for Rolly to vacate his WBA title, but that’s not going to happen. Ryan obviously wants Rolly’s WBA title, and the fight has less meaning if that strap isn’t on the line.

“I’m improving, getting better. I’m ready to get to it at 140. Bring on Rolly. He’s part of PBC. We already ran once with PBC. I need to get my get back. I’m going to beat Rolly’s a**, and we’re going to have that at 140,” said Ryan Garcia to Showtime on Thursday, making it known that h wants to fight WBA light welterweight champion Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero next.

Ryan would be better respected if he fought one of these champions at 140:

Regis Prograis – WBC

Subriel Matias – IBF

Teofimo Lopez – WBO

Given how Ryan Garcia lost his last fight against Gervonta Davis, it’s unlikely that he would beat any of the above champions. Ryan’s punch resistance and defenses aren’t up to par for him to beat those guys.

If this isn’t just about money for Ryan, he should focus on fighting one of the top contenders next at 140 and look to improve his game.