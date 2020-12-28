Ryan Garcia vs. Luke Campbell start time for Saturday, Jan.2nd

In a mouthwatering fight, Ryan Garcia and Luke Campbell will be going to war this Saturday night on January 2nd with a start time of 11:00 pm UK time, and 6:00 p.m. ET live on DAZN.

The time of the fight will make it easier for British boxing fans to watch it without needing to stay up until the wee hours of the morning.

King Ryan (20-0, 17 KOs), arguably the most popular fighter in the 135-lb division with his 7 million followers on social media, will be taking on 2012 Olympic gold medalist Campbell (20-3, 16 KOs) in the main event at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The interim WBC lightweight title will be up for grabs in this match with the winner to take on champion Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney.

Unlike some of the other cards we’ve seen lately, Ryan Garcia vs. Luke Campbell undercard has some quality fights.

Here is some action fans can see:

Rene Alvarado vs. Roger Gutierrez

Felix Alvarado vs. DeeJay Kriel

Franchion Crews Dezurn vs. Ashleigh Curry

Sean Garcia v. Rene Marquez

“I’ve got the speed, the skill, the power to beat everyone in the division.” 🗣️ Luke Campbell: In A Minute 🎥 pic.twitter.com/5LpiftkVkL — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 28, 2020

Campbell, 33, has an opportunity to shut Ryan Garcia’s trap and make him eat his words after all the trash-talking the California native has been doing.

Really, Campbell is in the position to expose King Ryan in the same way that Joe Calzaghe did with his one-sided win over Jeff ‘Left Hook’ Lacy in 2006.

Lacy had a fighting style similar to Ryan, which was basically just a left-hook oriented style. Calzaghe easily took away Lacy’s primary weapon, and once he did that, he schooled him in an embarrassingly one-sided win.

If Campbell can take away Ryan’s left hook, he’s going to have an easy fight on Saturday night. Luke’s trainer Shane McGuigan says Ryan has problems concentrating in his fights, and he believes he has ADD [Attention deficit disorder].

McGuigan says Campbell is going to very focused on Saturday night, and will be dialed in to outbox Ryan. The way McGuigan is talking, Campbell will be making it a chess-match to ensure that he doesn’t get hit with any of Garcia’s powerful left hooks.

Garcia knocked his opponent Francisco Fonseca out cold in the first round earlier this year on February 14th. The knock out for King Ryan was his second consecutive first-round knockout. In Ryan’s previous fight, he blew out the normally tough Romero Duno in the first round last year in November 2019.

Before that, Ryan stopped Jose Lopez in the second round and Braulio Rodriguez in a fifth-round stoppage.

As you can see, Ryan has got a streak going that with his early knockouts, and that makes it important for Campbell to be careful against him early on.



