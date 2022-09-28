Ryan Garcia tells Shakur Stevenson “shut your insecure a$$ up”

Ryan Garcia went after Shakur Stevenson today on social media in retaliation to the former two-division world champion saying he can’t fight and has a suspect chin.

Ryan said Shakur is “insecure” and that he needs to be “more impressive’ because fans have “better things to do on a Friday” than to watch his fights. In other words, Stevenson has a boring fighting style and isn’t worth watching.

Earlier today, Ryan went on a long shpiel, criticizing Shakur (19-0, 9 KOs) about the many low blows he threw in his 12 round unanimous decision victory over Robson Conceicao last Friday night in their fight in Newark, New Jersey.

Ryan said that Stevenson threw over 100+ low blows during the fight, and the referee didn’t do anything about them to address the illegal blows.

“I don’t comment on a lot of fights, but I’m not going to lie, guys. That fight with Shakur [and Robson Conceicao] kind of got me a little p***ed off,” said Ryan Garcia on Social media.

“Not because Shakur won or anything. It’s great. He was supposed to win. It’s the fact that he got away with the most low blows I’ve ever seen someone get away with, and he does it a lot.

“Nothing against Shakur, but you can’t throw that many low blows without realizing that you’re throwing low blows. That ref just missed everything. It was a horrible display of fouls.

Shakur then fired back with these comments:

“Ryan just be talking. Don’t worry about him. Nobody pays him no mind. He got a bunch of Instagram followers, but he can’t fight. The real talent always prevails,” said Shakur.

Everyone knows Im coming for tank. So just wait on that, he knows it too. We all know it. — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) September 28, 2022

He got majority of boxing experts saying he the greatest since Floyd yet is still insecure. Once he hears something negative he defends himself shut your insecure ass up!!! Be more impressive we got better things to do on a Friday and I couldn’t get that time back!! — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) September 28, 2022

Someone tell me why Stevenson gets so emotional… guess truth hurts at times. The best part of your last fight was when the final bell rang bc it woke me up 😂😂 — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) September 28, 2022

My name buzzing right now so u know the social media king gotta add his 2 cents in 😒 — Shakur Stevenson (@ShakurStevenson) September 28, 2022

Ryan chin suspect tell him shut up he just a walking come up.. Everybody and they mommas in line to cash a check for fucking him up 😂 he sweet fr https://t.co/h0CT4wzGxi — Shakur Stevenson (@ShakurStevenson) September 28, 2022

Shakur is moving up to 135 in his next fight, so it’s possible that he and Ryan Garcia could eventually meet up. However, with Ryan moving up to 140, it might take a while before he and Shakur meet up.

Stevenson will eventually move up to 140 because he’s got the type of frame that will fill out. I doubt that Stevenson will ever fight at 147, but 140 is a division that he’ll likely be fighting at in the near future.

Stevenson will soon be fighting for the undisputed lightweight title. Vasyl Lomachenko is expected to fight the winner of the Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr rematch. After that, we could see Stevenson fight the winner of that fight.