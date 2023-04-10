Ryan Garcia shouldn’t have agreed to rehydration clause says Coach Bullet

Coach Bullet says Ryan Garcia made a “dumb” move by agreeing to the 136-lb catchweight and 10-lb rehydration clause for his fight against Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis on April 22nd.

Bullet believes that Ryan’s brain will be “dry” from the cumulative effects of the weight stipulations that Tank Davis’ management has put in the contract, making him susceptible to getting knocked out in the fight.

Most fans would agree that Ryan would have still gotten the fight against Tank Davis even if he’d rejected the weight stipulation, but he weakly caved in rather than standing firm.

Bullet feels that it was smart for Tank Davis’ management to put the 10-lb rehydration clause and 136-lb catchweight into the contract, but he thinks it shouldn’t be legal for things like that to happen in fights.

Obviously, in other sports, the management for teams isn’t able to set weight conditions for opposing teams to give them a better chance of winning, but in boxing, stuff like this is still happening.

It makes Tank look bad because he’s calling himself the ‘Face of Boxing,’ which is a joke because if you’re really that guy, you don’t need to game the system to enable you to win.

“Yes, he should have never did that,” said Coach Bullet to Fight Hub TV when asked if Ryan Garcia should have agreed to the rehydration clause for his fight against Gervonta Davis.

“I don’t care about the money. I don’t care about the belt. He should have never done that. You got to be smarter than that, Ryan. Then they’re fighting at 136. The belt is at 135. This is a pound-for-pound sport.

“He shouldn’t be fighting at 136 in the first place. If you can’t make 135, go to 140. You’re a big guy; go to 140. Tank can make 135. Tank can make 130 again.

“He weighed 133 against us. He can make 130. You guys have got to understand that you can’t give up so much weapons. Your body is rehydrating, and your blood cells getting the energy back. That takes a lot.

“His brain is going to be dry, drier than normal because he can’t fully rehydrate,” said coach Bullet when asked if Ryan is going to be more susceptible to Tank’s punches due to the effects of the 136-lb catchweight and 10-lb rehydration clause.

“With that being said, once you get clipped, it’s over. It ain’t got to be a big punch. No, no,” said Coach Bullet when asked if Tank Davis needed to put a rehydration clause in a fight that he was already favored to win against Ryn Garcia.

“I just think that was a smart, tactical thing that they [Team Gervonta] did on their part, but a dumb decision on Ryan’s part. That’s the little tricks in the game. I don’t think it should be legal,” said Coach Bullet.