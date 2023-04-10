Jamaine Ortiz says Shakur Stevenson beats Devin Haney

Jamaine Ortiz says Shakur Stevenson will beat Devin Haney if that fight happens. Ortiz says Shakur’s ability to control the distance and counter-punching would make the difference against Haney (29-0, 15 KOs).

Shakur (20-0 10 KOs) put himself in a position to challenge Haney for his undisputed lightweight championship last weekend by stopping Shuichiro Yoshino in the sixth round in a WBC 135-lb title eliminator in Newark, New Jersey.

Stevenson told the fans and media that Haney had said recently that he plans on staying at 135 to face him. It remains to be seen if Haney will do that.

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia won’t determine #1 at 135

“No, not at all. To me, that’s just going to be a great fight for the fans, a great fight for the boxing community, a great fight for us fighters to continue to challenge ourselves to be better and to make legacy fights,” said Jamaine Ortiz to Fighthype when asked if the Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight will decide who the best fighter is in the lightweight division.

“This one isn’t about which one is the better fighter. It’s more about the styles matching up and making a great fight. I like Davis. I think he’s a better fighter, but I do see Ryan Garcia catching him with a check left hook. It’s going to be 50-50.

“Ryan has got to stiff-arm like he usually does,” said Jamaine about what Ryan Garcia must do to defeat Gervonta. “Davis says he’s preparing for that check hook. He’s saying that’s all he’s got, but that’s all he may need.

Shakur Stevenson beats Devin Haney

“No,” said Ortiz when asked if Gervonta is the most difficult fighter to prepare for at 135. “The most difficult guy to prepare for? Definitely me. It would probably be Shakur.

“Shakur,” said Jamaine when asked who wins between Devin Haney and Shakur. “He’s [Shakur] very good at controlling distance, very good defensively, and he throws long punches. It depends. If he wants to fight fire with fire, then it gets tricky. But if he stays disciplined, keeps boxing and keep his punches from outside the range from the outside, he can do good.

“I would love to get Devin first, Shakur and Tank,” said Jamaine when asked what order he’d like to fight those three fighters. “If he’s still in the picture,” said Ortiz when asked if Ryan Garcia would be his fourth choice after he fights those three.

“I really wasn’t watching the whole time. I was busy talking,” said Jamaine when asked if he saw any flaws in Keyshawn’s game from his fight against Anthony Yigit last Saturday night.

“I seen that he wasn’t really throwing much. He was picking his shots well. He’s not much of a volume puncher. He tries to counter.

“Currently, I don’t have nothing lined up, but I’m hoping to get back in there in the summertime, and we’ll see what’s next,” said Ortiz.

“I would love to fight Shakur too. Hopefully, we can get it on by the end of the year,” said Ortiz bout Shakur Stevenson. “He’ll be trouble for anybody because he knows how to control his distance really well and he’s very good defensively.

“Style-wise, I think it’ll be a great match-up. I would love a belt to be on there because I want to be a world champion by the end of this year. I do want to be a world champion and that’s my goal,” said Jamaine.

“If he wants to fight, we can get that on. I don’t think that’s a problem,” said Jamaine when told that Keyshawn Davis wants to fight him. “If he’s ranked up in the top 10, and I think he is in the WBO, then we can get that one.”