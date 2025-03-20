Ryan Garcia Sets Stiff Terms for Gervonta Davis Rematch: 147 Pounds or No Fight, Citing Inability to Make 140 Anymore

Ryan Garcia says that for a rematch with Gervonta Davis to happen, it’ll need to be at 147 because he can no longer make 140. Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) has outgrown the weight class, and he won’t be able to melt down to that division.

Kingry wants to avenge his seventh-round knockout loss to Tank Davis on April 22, 2023, but he’s going to put himself in the hospital trying to get down to 135 or a catchweight in between that weight at 140 so that he can give the Baltimore native handicap.

Rematch Rules

The last time they fought, Garcia foolishly agreed to a catchweight of 136 lbs and a 10-lb rehydration limit, which meant he could be no higher than 146 lbs on the morning of the fight. It was a dumb move because Ryan was more popular. If anything, Tank should have been the one who gave in on the weight, agreeing to fight Garcia at welterweight without a rehydration clause.

The tables have turned in the careers of Garcia and Tank. Ryan isn’t a naive kid any longer, and he understands that he holds all the cards. If Tank wants that payday, he’ll agree to fight him at 147. If not, he’ll have to be satisfied fighting the likes of Shakur Stevenson, Keyshawn Davis, Lamont Roach, and Abdullah Mason.

Ryan has a fight against Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero on May 2nd at Times Square in New York City. If Garcia is victorious, there’s a tentative rematch with Devin Haney in October in Riyadh. That fight hinges on Devin winning his tune-up against Jose Ramirez on the undercard of Garcia vs. Rolly on May 2nd.

Akin Reyes on AK & Barak: “How does the Tank fight happen again? You’re at 147 lbs. You’re obviously a big guy. Do you make 140 again, because I don’t think Tank goes up to 147.”

Ryan Garcia: “I don’t make 140 again. I can’t. Even being near these guys, Rolly. He just seems smaller than me. Even Teofimo, I’m not to him. They just seem smaller than me. They used to seem bigger than me. ‘They’re pretty big,’ but now I’m like, ‘Damn, this dude. I’m going to have my way in there.'”

Akin: “This fight might never happen. You might not ever get your lick back with Tank.”

Ryan: “Tank knows we made good money. He knows that’s where the big money is at.”

Akin: “Is that the most important fight to you, avenging that loss?”

Ryan: “Yeah, I feel like that wasn’t even close to what I can do at all.”

Akin: A lot of people say that because of you having to fight at 135 and having a rehydration clause, and after seeing how you performed against Devin. A lot of people think the fight would have been different at 140. What at 140 would have been different outside of you feeling stronger?”

Ryan: “When you’re feeling strong, and you’re not dehydrated, you’re better with thinking, you’re better with strength, and you’re better with reflexes.”