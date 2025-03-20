Fundora Returns: Can ‘The Towering Inferno’ Prove His Legitimacy Against Booker?

Sebastian Fundora says he’s going to show fans why he’s the WBC and WBO junior middleweight champion on his title defense against Chordale Booker in their event at 8:00 p.m ET / 5:00 pm PT this Saturday, March 22nd, streaming on PBC on Prime Video at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

(Credit: Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions)

On Saturday’s tripleheader, junior middleweight contender Jesus Ramos Jr. (22-1. 18 KOs) will be looking to win his third straight fight, facing Argentina’s

Layoff Factor

Guido Emmanuel Schramm (16-3-2, 9 KOs) in the ten-round co-feature bout, and middleweight contender Elijah Garcia (16-1, 13 KOs) fights veteran Terrell Gausha (24-4-1, 12 KOs) in a ten-rounder. Garcia is coming off an upset 10-round split decision loss to Kyrone Davis last June.

There’s a lot of interest to see how ‘The Towering Inferno’ Fundora (21-1-1, 13 KOs) looks against Booker (23-1, 11 KOs) because he’s coming off a long layoff of one year and a surprise victory over Tim Tszyu.

He was supposed to lose that fight, but he surprised a lot of boxing fans with a 12-round split decision win against the badly cut Tszyu. Just how much of a factor the cut played in the outcome is hard to tell.

Nice Guy, Fierce Fighter