Ryan Garcia Says He’ll Help Devin Haney With Sponsorship

Ryan Garcia posted on social media today to mock Devin Haney over his lawsuit, saying that if he needs money that bad, he’ll help him with sponsorship by getting him a tampon deal. Kingry feels that Haney is money-hungry.

Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) sees former two-division world champion Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) as desperate for money following his loss to him last April.

Ryan beat Haney badly to where there’s seemingly no demand for him like there had been previous to his loss last April. Haney filed a lawsuit for battery, fraud, and unjust enrichment last Friday. Haney wants financial compensation for these reasons:

Reputational damage Emotional and mental distress Lost earnings.

The reputational damage was the way Haney was soundly beaten by Ryan, knocked down three times, and repeatedly hurt by his powerful left hook. It looked bad for him. Given that Ryan tested positive for the banned PED Ostarine, the argument is that he wouldn’t have done that to Haney if not for this stuff being in his system during the fight.

On social media, fans have shown clips of Haney being knocked down and looking beaten up for months. He’s seen as damaged goods by many people and not the fighter that he’d been before Ryan systematically reduced him to rubble on April 20th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

What Haney may be failing to see is the negative backlash his actions have created from fans, who view him as being soft by suing after his loss rather than trying to settle it in the ring.

Moreover, the lawsuit could make other fighters and their promotional companies hesitant to work with Haney in the future, feeling that he’s a problem because he may sue if he loses or even if he wins. They may not want to work with Haney, which will limit the fights he can get to the lesser ones involving fighters who are not named. With Haney’s lack of power, his career could sink even against regular contenders.

If Devin needs money this bad I got a sponsorship for him It’s a new kind of tampon Made specifically for men — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) September 29, 2024