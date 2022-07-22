Ryan Garcia reacts to Mayweather’s request for 135-lb limit for Tank Davis fight

Ryan Garcia took to social media on Friday to respond to promoter Floyd Mayweather Jr’s demand that the fight with Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis must take place at 135 for there to be a fight.

Not surprisingly, Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) has backed off his previous statement about the fight with Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) needing to take place at 140, and he’s now willing to fight him at 135, as per Mayweather’s request.

Ryan said on Twitter on Friday that he’ll fight Tank at “any weight,” and he’d agree to face him on one of the 500 billion planets in the Andromeda galaxy.

Kingry wants the Gervonta fight, and given the massive payday of millions of dollars he’ll get for that contest, it’s understandable. Ryan has never fought anyone dangerous during his career.

The 23-year-old Ryan’s future is very uncertain now that he’s moved up to the 140-lb division, which is populated with dangerous foes like Regis Prograis, Jose Zepeda, Jose Ramirez, and Teofimo Lopez, and Arnold Barboza.

That’s why it makes sense for Ryan to get the big payday against Tank Davis now. His future could fall apart immediately once he begins fighting the light welterweight contenders in the 140-lb division.

It’s any weight any time any place, there’s your answer Floyd, oh yeah you can get it to if you want. pic.twitter.com/HLTNzgYyxa — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) July 22, 2022

Let’s hear the excuse now??? — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) July 22, 2022

I don’t think there will be any excuses from Mayweather or Tank Davis because they want the fight with Ryan Garcia. You can tell from the way Mayweather talked in his interview this week that he’s eager to make the fight happen between Tank and Ryan Garcia.

Why wouldn’t he? Mayweather knows it’s a winnable fight for the 27-year-old Gervonta with no risk and easy money. If they promote the Tank vs. Ryan fight correctly, it could bring many millions to Mayweather Promotions.

Assuming it’s a competitive fight, we could see a rematch or even a trilogy between Tank and Kingry at some point in the future.

Mayweather has got to hope that Tank doesn’t brutally knock out Ryan in the way he did against Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero and Leo Santa Cruz because an ending like that precludes a rematch.

Ryan won his fight last Saturday night against old ring veteran Javier Fortuna by a sixth-round knockout, but he looked vulnerable each time the two were in exchanges.

During many of these exchanges, Fortuna barely missed with some big windup shots, and Ryan lucked out. Tank Davis’ accuracy won’t be as poor. He will land his shots on Ryan, particularly with Kingry standing straight up like a stork when he fights. He’s begging to be nailed by a big shot.