“Prizefighter: The Life Of Jem Belcher” – A Film That Leaves You Wanting To Learn More About A Bare-Knuckle Legend

Today on Amazon Prime, the film “Prizefighter: The Life Of Jem Belcher” had its premiere. One of the oldest stories of the prize ring to have ever had a film devoted to it, the film by director Daniel Graham, written by and starring Matt Hookings, promises much. And some good stuff is delivered. Yet for fans of important historical accuracy, well, let’s just say the film takes its share of liberties.

Starring movie heavyweights Russel Crowe and Ray Winstone, “Prizefighter” is no doubt an enjoyable film, it’s an entertaining ride for sure. And the good job the film does is, it leaves a viewer wanting to learn more about Belcher (and his grandfather, his trainer, his wealthy backers). But after doing a little reading about Belcher, one is left frustrated by the film, by the way this project fails in really telling the story of this fascinating, so unimaginably ahead of his time boxer the way it could have done.

Also, so enjoyable is Crowe’s performance as Jack Slack (Belcher’s grandfather and a true bare-knuckle king of kings), the character comes close to stealing the show; leaving a viewer interested more in the old, bloated boozer who is still a tough guy than in the actual legend the film is devoted to. Ray Winstone’s grizzled performance as Belcher’s trainer, Bill Warr, is also lots of fun, although it’s unlikely Warr spoke anything like the way Winstone portrays him.

For knowledgeable fans of Belcher and the bare-knuckle period in general, there is much to criticise – did Belcher, the bare-knuckle champion of England from 1800 to 1805, and his opponent, Henry Pearce, really wear gloves in the “Fight of the Century” that serves as the climax of the film (although Belcher fought on afterwards)? Did Belcher really get knocked out by Pearce, the way the film shows?

Belcher, who fought from 152 to 182 pounds during his career, really was a master boxer, the kind of which the world had never seen before. Fast, clever, boastful and powerful, James “Jem” Belcher became Champion of all of England at the age of just 19, and he administered severe beatings in fights against far more experienced foes such as Jack Bartholomew (in their return fight), Andrew Gamble (the portrayal of the fight in the film being way off the mark), Joe Berks, and Jack Firby.

It’s painfully ironic how, as untouchable as he was when fighting, Belcher suffered a ghastly injury whilst playing racquet ball, this in 1803, with Jem losing an eye. He was aged 22 and in his prime. After two years away from boxing, Belcher returned, and thus came the fight with Pearce, who like Belcher hailed from Bristol. Pearce, a friend of Belcher’s, didn’t want to take the fight yet it was forced upon him.

Belcher, who had battles with alcohol as well as depression, died at the age of just 30, this in July of 1811. The new film ends with the fight with Pearce.

Again, an entertaining film (if more than a little cliched), but not one for the historians.

If you wish to learn more about Jem Belcher, watch the superb videos from EnglishMartialArts, available on YouTube.