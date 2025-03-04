Ryan Garcia Predicts Crushing Knockout of ‘Flawed’ Rolando Romero, Citing Weakened Chin

Ryan Garcia predicts he’s going to knock out the flawed Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero in their welterweight headliner on May 2nd in the Fatal Fury card on Times Square in New York City. Turki Alalshikh is throwing Rolly a lifeline by being recruited for this fight despite his recent knockout loss to Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz. Ryan sees this as Rolly’s “big opportunity” to turn his career around.

Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) says Rolly (16-3, 13 KOs) showed many flaws in his game when they sparred many years ago, but he’s gotten worse instead of better since. Ryan notes that Romero’s chin has degraded in the last two years, resulting in him getting knocked out twice in losses to Gervonta Davis and Isaac Cruz.

Garcia’s Knockout Prediction

“My abilities are much better than his. I think he’s going to come hard to fight because it’s a great opportunity. He’s confident. So, I think we’re going to see a good fight, but ultimately, I’m going to knock him out,” said Ryan Garcia to Ring Magazine about his May 2nd fight against Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero at the Fatal Fury card in Times Square in New York City. “He used that to get his career going,” said Ryan about Romero gaining a superficial measure of fame from his sparring sessions with him years ago. “Not really. I see him making the same mistakes,” said Ryan when asked if Rolly has ‘evolved’ over the years since they sparred. “His chin has gotten a lot weaker. Probability-wise, yeah. 90%,” said Garcia when asked if he thinks he’s going to knockout Rolly.

Romero was also hurt in his fight against 40-year-old Ismael Barroso and saved from being knocked out. That was where the referee stopped the fight and gave Rolly a knockout victory in the ninth after he threw a half dozen air punches, all missing.