‘Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves’—Times Square Turns Into A Battlefield!

GARCIA VS. ROMERO | HANEY VS. RAMIREZ | LOPEZ VS. BARBOZA – MAY 2

New York, get your head round this—Times Square is about to become a warzone. We ain’t talking about some flashy exhibition nonsense; we’re talking about three proper fights, under the lights, in the middle of the city.

Ring Magazine’s bringing the hardest-hitting warriors in the sport to turn Manhattan into a battlefield. Three fights. No running. No hiding. Just fists flying and dreams dying.

And in case that isn’t enough madness, the whole thing ties in with SNK’s ‘Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves’—but forget the video game, this is real violence, real blood, real stakes.

THE FIGHTS

TEOFIMO LOPEZ VS. ARNOLD BARBOZA JR. (WBO/The Ring 140-lb Title)

Lopez is bringing his belts to New York, but Barboza’s undefeated and looking to rip ‘em off him. He just edged Jack Catterall, but this isn’t Manchester—this is Lopez’s turf, and the champ’s got dynamite in both hands. Survive or get folded. Simple.

DEVIN HANEY VS. JOSE RAMIREZ (Welterweight Battle)

Haney’s jumped up a weight to prove he’s still ‘the man,’ but Ramirez ain’t a warm-up act. He’ll drag Haney into the deep end and see if he can swim. Slickness vs. savagery—who caves first?

RYAN GARCIA VS. ROLANDO ROMERO (Main Event)

This one’s personal. Garcia’s back after that wild mess with Haney. He’s got everything to prove. Romero? He’s not coming for points—he’s coming to wreck the golden boy’s career. Both have promised a knockout. Someone’s getting iced, no doubt.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

If Garcia or Haney win, the rematch happens later this year in Riyadh. They both know that.

Lopez is circling a unification with IBF champ Richardson Hitchins—but Barboza’s trying to block that.

Times Square is about to see pure, unfiltered carnage.

HOW TO WATCH

DATE: Friday, May 2

LOCATION: Times Square, New York City

LIVE ON DAZN PPV

No fancy arenas. No cushy undercards. Just a ring, a crowd, and three fights that’ll leave bodies on the floor.

New York’s about to get ugly. Don’t blink!